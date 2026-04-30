Sprint365 partners with Auralis AI to solve D365 ERP projects failing after Go-Live

Sprint365 and Auralis AI join forces to deliver a fully integrated adoption and support solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations.

Sprint365 and Auralis AI announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive solution for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations adoption and support.

The D365 F&O installed base is massive, but most organizations are only capturing 40-50% of expected value” — Jakob Ingemann, CEO Sprint365

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint365 and Auralis AI today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive solution for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O) adoption and support. The collaboration combines Sprint365's Productivity Toolbox—a subscription-based platform for user enablement, process guidance, and AI-powered help—with Auralis AI's intelligent automation and agent-assist technology to create the first truly integrated adoption and support operating layer for D365 F&O.

The joint solution addresses the full user lifecycle: before go-live with targeted training and process design; at go-live with guided workflows and instant support; and post-go-live with continuous learning and intelligent support automation. Sprint365's platform, already active with 2,500+ users, seamlessly integrates Auralis AI's automation engine to prevent support overload before it happens. Users access the help they need without escalation. Support teams operate with 70% ticket deflation and 5x productivity gains. Finance leaders see measurable ROI within 90 days.

"The D365 F&O installed base is massive, but most organizations are only capturing 40-50% of expected value," said Jakob Ingemann, CEO of Sprint365. "We're not building features, we're building an operating system for post-implementation success. Auralis AI brings the automation muscle and analytics that transform that vision into reality."

"Enablement and automation without integration is just theater," said Vinay, CTO Auralis AI. "By embedding our AI directly into Sprint365's user workflows, we eliminate the friction between training, self-service, and escalation. Support becomes invisible. Users get answers in context, not through tickets."

The partnership targets D365 F&O organizations globally, with initial focus on mid-market and enterprise companies with $100M+ revenue in manufacturing, project-oriented operations, and asset-heavy industries.

The subscription model and outcome-based pricing ensure CFO accountability: customers pay based on defined KPIs (deflection rate, average handle time, first-response resolution, CSAT improvement). No implementation overruns. No surprise bills. Just predictable, measurable value.

The integrated solution is available immediately for new D365 F&O implementations and retrofit deployments. Organizations interested in learning how to transform post-go-live support and reclaim lost ERP value can request a demonstration and a free pilot at https://auralis.ai/demo

About Sprint365

Headquartered in Copenhagen with teams across 5 countries and 40 employees globally, Sprint365 delivers role-based training, guided processes, AI-powered help, and self-serve support to accelerate user adoption and reduce post-go-live costs. With 2,500+ active users already deployed, Sprint365 helps mid-market and enterprise organizations transform D365 investments into lasting business value.

About Auralis AI

Auralis AI delivers intelligent automation, agent-assist, and analytics for enterprise support operations. With confidence-based routing, voice automation, and service desk integration, Auralis enables support teams to operate at scale. The platform deflects approximately 70% of routine requests, increases first-response resolution, and amplifies team productivity by 5x while maintaining enterprise governance and knowledge management standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.