FEMA Approves Over $16 million to Support Flood Mitigation in Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri

Kansas City, MO — Today, FEMA announced over $16 million in funding to Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods. This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across the Midwest:

Over $14 million to the state of Iowa, to include $13.1 million to the City of Clive, IA for the acquisition and demolition of repetitive flood damaged commercial structures in the University Boulevard Flood Mitigation Plan area.

Over $2 million to the state of Missouri, to include a project in the City of Ladue to purchase flood prone properties and minor grading to match surrounding contours to utilize the area as open space. The City of Ladue, Missouri, will maintain the open space.

Over $250 thousand to the state of Kansas, to include a project that aims to strengthen floodplain management capabilities within the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, City of Kansas City, KS

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, which empowers states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

###