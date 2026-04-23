FEMA Approves More Than $117 Million to Support Flood Mitigation in Louisiana and Texas

DENTON, Texas – FEMA Region 6 announced more than $67.7 million in funding to the state of Louisiana and more than $49.5 million to the state of Texas for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods.

This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced Wednesday for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some examples of projects recently approved for FEMA Region 6 states:

$11.72 million to Louisiana for Livingston Parish to acquire and demolish or elevate substantial damage National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)-insured properties following FEMA standards.

$720,926 to Louisiana for St. Charles Parish to elevate several flood-prone structures, including residential properties, to prevent future damage and minimize NFIP claims.

$10.17 million to Texas to fund the construction of a series of six detention basins along Virginia Street, west of Avenue A and east of 4th Street, in the south end of the City of Beaumont, along with underground delivery culverts in Virginia Street as well as Avenue A. This grant will fund two detention basin improvements for flood control.

$4.75 million to Texas to acquire and demolish 15 structures in the city of Garland; the land will be owned by the city and allowed to return to its natural state.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, which empowers states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

About FEMA Region 6

The FEMA Region 6 office, located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.