FEMA Announces Nearly $260 Million for North Carolina

WASHINGTON – Following Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s visit to Western North Carolina in early April, FEMA announced an additional $255.8 million in funding for 85 recovery projects. FEMA has continued to provide funding as responsibly as possible, forecasting that the agency would be funded. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Under Secretary Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

“I’ve seen firsthand the determination and hard work of those in North Carolina who are still working to rebuild and recover after Helene,” said Secretary Mullin. “This additional funding is another step in our commitment to make sure communities have the support they need to clear debris, rebuild critical infrastructure and move forward. DHS and FEMA will continue to stand with North Carolina through every stage of their recovery.”

The funding, provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, will support communities as they continue to recover from Hurricane Helene. Some of the most notable projects include:

$125.5 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for emergency measures to protect public health and safety and debris removal.

$57.6 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repair or replacement and emergency protective measures.

$42.7 million to Cleveland County for debris removal.

$5 million to the city of Asheville for debris removal.

$2.9 million to Madison County for emergency measures to support critical infrastructure.

$1.6 million to Yancey County for debris removal.

$1.5 million to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for the repair or replacement of public buildings.

$1.4 million to the town of Old Fort for the repair or replacement of public buildings.

$1.2 million to the city of Brevard for road and culvert repair or replacement.

Additionally, as most families have transitioned from temporary to long-term housing, FEMA’s disaster housing program for Helene survivors is coming to a close. Nearly all 234 households in the program have found a long-term housing solution. For 72 families, the solution was purchasing their FEMA unit, some with the help of voluntary agencies. Only two families remain in FEMA-provided units.

To date, FEMA has provided more than $5 billion to support North Carolina’s recovery, including more than $1.87 billion for nearly 2,400 recovery projects like debris removal, rebuilding critical infrastructure and other storm-related damage to public property. FEMA also approved more than $565.6 million to 161,000 families to help with home repairs, rent and other critical needs.