America In Miniature: Maryland State Parks’ New Adventure Challenge Begins

April 23, 2026

Overlook platforms at Gambrill State Park were built by Civilian Conservation Corps members in the 1930s. Visitors can snap a photo with the CCC-built structures to earn five points towards the America in Miniature challenge.

The Maryland Park Service is challenging visitors to embark on a photographic scavenger hunt across the state to celebrate Maryland 250.

Nearly a century ago, National Geographic Editor Gilbert Grosvenor called Maryland “a delightful geographic miniature of America,” referring to the state’s varied topography. A nickname for our state was coined. Today, America In Miniature: Maryland State Parks Adventure Challenge offers a chance to explore the stunning and varied terrain of the state, and a chance to earn a challenge badge.

Directions for the America in Miniature challenge are:

First, go to www.shopdnr.com to register – a $10 donation to the Maryland Park Service is required to cover the cost of the badge and shipping.

White oak leaves inside the Tawes Garden in Annapolis. Challenge participants can take a picture of a white oak in a Maryland State Park for five points.

Next, adventure. Earn points for each task you complete. Snap your photo with the Maryland flag in a park? Ten points. Visit the historic Grusendorf Log Cabin? Five points. Visit a bald eagle at a Maryland aviary? Five points.

When you hit 250 points, one point for each year since America’s founding, submit your photos and receive a badge for completing the America in Miniature Challenge.

There are 20 challenge categories to choose from, and options all over the state – seek out cannons, lighthouses, state symbols, and historic structures. Pick your own path to reach 250 points. A complete breakdown of points and challenges can be found on the America In Miniature webpage.

The Maryland Park Service has placed 10 new benches along trails across the state. If you find a bench, dubbed the “best seat in the park,” and snap a photo, you will earn 20 points.

The America in Miniature Challenge ends Nov. 15.

A excerpt from Maryland Conservationist Magazine.

Miles for Maryland

An additional adventure this year is the Miles for Maryland Trail Challenge, in which visitors can walk, hike or run 250 miles inside of Maryland State Parks. Registration through www.shopdnr.com costs $25 and participants receive a commemorative item upon completion. Photos from the hikes can be entered into prize drawings all year long.

Miles for Maryland continues through Dec. 31. Hikers can register as an individual or as a group – each mile a team member walks, together or apart, counts towards your total.

All 250 miles must be completed in Maryland State Parks during 2026 to qualify for prizes. Team leaders must report how many miles were hiked in each park, each month. Prize winners may be asked for proof of completion – please chronicle your adventure using a smart phone, map, or journal.

The America in Miniature scavenger hunt and Miles for Maryland challenge celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Maryland’s story is the nation’s story – read more on the Maryland 250 website.