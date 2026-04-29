Laura Ferguson wins two Honorable Mentions for 'The Entanglement: Planet X and Mars' at BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

The BookFest Awards, The BookFest Adventure, Desiree Duffy, Laura Ferguson, Entanglement

Laura Ferguson, Author

The Entanglement: Planet X and Mars, Laura Ferguson, The BookFest Awards, The BookFest Adventure, Desiree Duffy

The Entanglement: Planet X and Mars

The BookFest Awards Honorable Mention

The BookFest Awards Honorable Mention

The BookFest Spring 2026, Dr. Abraham George, Lee Wind, Christina Baker Kline, Carla A. Harris

The BookFest Spring 2026

Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors

Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to share my creativity. My husband Chad and our kids ignite this fire in me. I encourage others to follow their highest passion. Life is about being yourself. One way is by writing.”
— Laura Ferguson
ALTHA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Ferguson of Altha, Florida is a triple winner of BookFest® awards. She won two honorable mentions for Science Fiction action and adventure and Science Fiction aliens and alien invasion with “The Entanglement: Planet X and Mars” at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026. She formerly won second place during the Fall of 2023 and first place Spring of 2024 for her conscious kid adventure series.

Laura won all three times with her Illustrator Sanghamitra Dasgupta of Kolkata, India. Sanghamitra has book awards such as a Purple Dragonfly in 2021 and a BookFest award in 2024 with another Author. She is a story board artist for several movies, such as Him.

The BookFest® honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest®'s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world and lift each other in the process.”

Laura Ferguson says, “I am honored to share my creativity. My husband Chad and our kids ignite this fire in me. I encourage others to follow their highest passion. Life is about being yourself. One way is by writing. It’s a glimpse of your unique essence.”

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest®, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Laura Ferguson as an Honorable Mention winner of Science Fiction, action and aliens at The BookFest® Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Laura should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”

For more information about The BookFest® Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest® website.

About the Author:

Laura Ferguson M.B.A., M.A. is a wife, mom, and an Air Force veteran. Under her musician’s name Starseed Lø Lø, she writes and sings EDM, Latin, Alternative, and Hip-Hop music. She also screen writes. Check out Laura’s songs by visiting this link.

About The BookFest Adventure®:

The BookFest® is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest® has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest® features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest® is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest® is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit https://www.thebookfest.com/.

Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
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Laura Ferguson wins two Honorable Mentions for 'The Entanglement: Planet X and Mars' at BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

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About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

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