Phillips Law Group Secures $206,000 Settlement for International Clients Injured in Grand Canyon Bus Accident

Attorney Joel Fugate

Phoenix attorney Joel Fugate wins $206K for two Australian tourists injured near the Grand Canyon without requiring them to return to the U.S.

This case reflects our commitment to helping clients no matter where they are in the world. Our clients went through a traumatic experience while traveling.” — Joel Fugate, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Joel Fugate has secured a $206,000 settlement on behalf of two Australian citizens injured in a bus accident near the Grand Canyon on August 1, 2023.The clients were visiting the United States at the time of the incident and sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash. The most severe injury involved significant facial lacerations to one client, requiring 26 sutures. Both individuals also incurred substantial medical and non-medical expenses tied directly to the accident.Despite the added complexity of representing international clients who had since returned to Australia, Phillips Law Group handled the entire legal process on their behalf — ensuring they did not have to return to the United States to pursue their claim. The firm managed all aspects of the case, from investigation through resolution, securing a meaningful financial recovery for the harm suffered."This case reflects our commitment to helping clients no matter where they are in the world," said attorney Joel Fugate. "Our clients went through a traumatic experience while traveling, and we are proud to have been able to secure a result that helps them move forward."This outcome highlights Phillips Law Group's continued dedication to advocating for injury victims, including those facing unique challenges such as international representation. The firm has recovered more than $2 billion for over 185,000 clients since its founding.Individuals injured in a bus accident or other vehicle collision — whether in Arizona or while traveling — are encouraged to contact Phillips Law Group for a free consultation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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