Ofland Escalante Recognized in Travel + Leisure’s T+L 500 List of the World’s Best Hotels

Voted on by Travel + Leisure discerning readers, Ofland joins the prestigious list as one the top 500 hotels in the world

ESCALANTE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ofland Escalante has been named to Travel + Leisure's T+L 500, the publication's annual list of the world's top hotels and resorts. The recognition, drawn from Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards reader survey, places Ofland Escalante among a select group of properties worldwide recognized for quality, exceptional service, and outstanding amenities.The T+L 500 is compiled from votes cast by the readers of Travel + Leisure, the largest travel media brand in the United States. The annual list serves as a trusted resource for travelers seeking the world's leading hotels and resorts. For the first time, Ofland Escalante joins the ranks as one of the few boutique outdoor-centric hotels recognized by readers. The full T+L 500 list will be featured in the May 2026 issue of Travel + Leisure and select highlights of the list will be found at travelandleisure.com."The hotel is in the middle of nowhere by design. But the hard part isn't getting people to show up. It's making sure they leave happy,” said Noah Ellis, CEO of Ofland Hotels. “Getting recognized by the people who actually stayed here, who know us and get us, tells me our team is delivering on that.”The T+L 500 recognition builds on Ofland Escalante's ranking as one of Travel + Leisure readers’ 5 Favorite Resorts in Utah, also drawn from the 2025 World's Best Awards survey. The publication noted Ofland Escalante as an outlier on a list otherwise dominated by Park City mountain resorts, ranking it No. 4 in the state for its variety of amenities and “immaculate” cabins that cater to a wide range of travelers.Ofland Escalante is located at 2020 West UT-12, Escalante, UT, within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. The property is open mid-March through late October. For more information, or to book a reservation, visit www.Ofland.com and follow along on social @OflandHotels.About Ofland Hotels:Based in Las Vegas, Ofland (formerly Yonder) is an outdoor-oriented hospitality developer known for low-impact design, site-responsive architecture, and landmark properties like Ofland Escalante in Utah, located near Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks. Ofland’s mission is to craft immersive guest experiences that highlight the natural and cultural richness of each site.

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