Laurel Springs School and SportsEdTV Announce Partnership to Advance Personalized Physical Education

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Laurel Springs School and SportsEdTV partner to deliver a flexible, expert-led physical education curriculum that personalizes learning for all students.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurel Springs School, a leading accredited online private school, and SportsEdTV, the world’s premier destination for sports instruction and education, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and deliver an innovative Physical Education curriculum for students.

Through this collaboration, Laurel Springs School will integrate SportsEdTV’s extensive library of expert-led instructional videos and educational articles into its academic programming. The partnership aims to create a flexible, engaging, and personalized approach to physical education that supports students of all skill levels, interests, and athletic backgrounds.

“Laurel Springs School and SportsEdTV share a vibrant connection because both of our organizations care deeply about providing the most trusted, highest quality education to students,” said Alyssa Tormala, Head of School for Laurel Springs School. “Now, more than ever, fitness and health education are essential to the well-being of our young people. I am thrilled that Laurel Springs and SportsEdTV can work together to provide learning opportunities that best fit each student's individual needs and interests.”

“Partnering with Laurel Springs School represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking collaboration we believe will define the future of physical education,” said Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV. “By combining Laurel Springs’ academic excellence with our world-class library of instructional videos and expert-led content, we are creating a dynamic, personalized approach to physical education that meets students where they are. Our goal is to make high-quality sports and health education accessible, engaging, and impactful for every student, regardless of location or background.”

The curriculum will leverage SportsEdTV’s global network of elite coaches and athletes, offering students access to best-in-class instruction across multiple sports and fitness disciplines. In addition to skill development, the program will emphasize lifelong health, movement literacy, and the development of positive habits around fitness and wellbeing.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation in education, ensuring that students receive not only academic excellence but also the tools and knowledge necessary to lead active, healthy lives.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs is a fully accredited, online private school for K-12 students. With a premier college-prep curriculum that includes NCAA-approved, AP®, and Honors courses, in-person and virtual events, and a global community spanning over 100 countries, they’ve been ranked among the top online private schools in the nation. Virtual Open Houses are offered periodically throughout the year, and families who attend will be eligible for a $300 enrollment registration fee waiver. To learn more about what families have to say, view Laurel Springs School’s Niche page.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is the world’s leading sports education platform, providing free, world-class instructional videos and articles across a wide range of sports and fitness disciplines. With content developed by elite coaches and athletes, SportsEdTV helps athletes, coaches, and parents learn, improve, and stay engaged in sport at every level.

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