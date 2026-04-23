Applaudo Wins the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Public Sector in Latin America

Applaudo today announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Public Sector in Latin America.

This recognition is an honor and validates our belief that technology, when implemented with purpose, can close long-standing gaps in access to public services.” — José Giammattei, CEO and Co-Founder of Applaudo.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applaudo today announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Public Sector in Latin America.Applaudo is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers transform public services at scale by modernizing healthcare systems, simplifying and digitizing government processes, and enabling digital solutions across municipalities, consumer protection agencies, regulatory bodies, and other public institutions in Latin America. These efforts demonstrate a scalable and repeatable model of cloud adoption across multiple layers of the public administration, with Google Cloud as the technological backbone, positively impacting the lives of millions through more accessible, efficient, and citizen-centric services. Throughout this journey, Applaudo has played a catalytic and deeply strategic role in the digital transformation of the Government of El Salvador during one of the most accelerated modernization periods in Latin America.“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Applaudo a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”This recognition highlights Applaudo’s role in leveraging Google Cloud to support the transformation of public sector services, including the nationwide modernization of a healthcare system through a digital health platform that now benefits approximately 6.3 million citizens. “This recognition is an honor and validates our belief that technology, when implemented with purpose, can close long-standing gaps in access to public services. At Applaudo, we work alongside Google Cloud and our partners to build solutions that not only modernize businesses and institutions, but also directly improve the quality of life for millions of people across the region and the world. More importantly, this transformation marks a before-and-after moment in how governments serve their citizens, creating a lasting impact that will benefit future generations,” José Giammattei, CEO and Co-Founder of Applaudo.In 2025, Applaudo strengthened a scalable model for public sector digital transformation, leading initiatives that integrate multiple government institutions and diverse players across the technology ecosystem. As a result, Applaudo has established itself as a leading company in the industry, driving large-scale modernization efforts across public services, orchestrating multi-institution programs, integrating technologies, and enabling a cloud-based foundation for digital transformation across Latin America.About ApplaudoApplaudo is an AI-native company and a leader in software and technology development, headquartered in San Salvador, El Salvador. Founded in 2013, Applaudo specializes in helping the world’s most admired brands optimize IT solutions, reduce delivery costs, and accelerate digital transformation. The company has talent across multiple countries and is recognized for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information about Applaudo and its services, visit www.applaudo.com

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