Fort Worth ISD Launches Automatic 5% Raise for Classroom Teachers, Signals National Push to Recruit Top Educators

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The district reinforces Pillar Three commitment to a well-paid workforce and positions Fort Worth ISD as a premier destination for top teaching talent.

We want the best teachers in America looking at Fort Worth ISD. This district is moving forward with urgency. We are building a system that values excellence, rewards results, and puts children first.” — Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth ISD today announced that every teacher who works directly in a classroom with children as the teacher of record will receive an automatic 5% salary increase for the 2026–2027 school year, underscoring Superintendent Dr. Peter B. Licata’s commitment to building and retaining a highly effective, well-compensated workforce.This action is being taken without delay and without waiting for lengthy negotiations, reflecting Superintendent Licata’s firm commitment to his five pillars of leadership. Central to that vision is Pillar Three: a well-paid workforce, because strong schools begin with strong teachers.“This is a statement of values,” said Superintendent Licata. “If we are serious about becoming the best district in Texas, then we must be serious about investing in the people who make student success possible every single day. Our classroom teachers deserve to be recognized, supported, and paid in a way that reflects the importance of their work.”The 5% raise for the 2026–2027 school year is for classroom teachers of record, who have a roster of students in non-ELEVATE schools. This is in addition to the opportunities available to teachers on FWISD’s ELEVATE campuses, where high-performing teachers can earn between $88,000 and $100,000 or more through the district’s strategic staffing and compensation model for ELEVATE campuses."Fort Worth ISD’s leadership is moving swiftly to support our teachers, who are already doing incredible work, and to recruit more of the best and brightest educators in the U.S. to our city,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “I’m thrilled to see their urgency and ingenuity at work. Every one of our children, regardless of their zip code, deserves top teachers in their classrooms, and I’m looking forward to seeing the talent Fort Worth recruits as a result of this campaign.”FWISD is making this announcement not only to the local community, but to educators across Texas and across the nation: Fort Worth is a city of growth, opportunity, and quality of life. As one of the fastest-growing major cities in the country, Fort Worth offers affordability, strong neighborhoods, and a family-friendly quality of life that continues to attract residents and employers from across the nation.Fort Worth is known for its outstanding cultural arts scene, including world-class museums in its celebrated Cultural District, nationally recognized performance venues, exceptional parks and trails, family attractions, and public amenities that make it one of the most desirable places in America to live 1and work. From its vibrant downtown and historic character to its expanding economy and welcoming community, Fort Worth offers educators the chance to build both a meaningful career and a strong family life.“As a former FWISD teacher, I’m excited to get our recruitment campaign underway and implement an immediate 5% raise for our classroom teachers,” stated Fort Worth ISD board member Laurie George. “If we want to move swiftly to improve student outcomes and attract and retain strong educators, these are exactly the tools we have to take out of the toolbox right away.”To support this effort, FWISD will host an Open Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, May 2, 2026, inviting outstanding educators to explore opportunities across the district. The district has also provided a quick-response online, linked below, where teachers can submit a brief summary of their classroom success and student achievement results. Candidates who demonstrate a proven track record of helping students grow will be placed at the front of the line for consideration.“We want the best teachers in America looking at Fort Worth ISD,” Licata said. “This district is moving forward with urgency. We are building a system that values excellence, rewards results, and puts children first. If you are a teacher who gets results for kids, we want to hear from you.”FWISD believes that transforming student outcomes begins with recruiting, supporting, and retaining the strongest classroom professionals in the field. This raise is a major step in that direction — and a clear signal that Fort Worth ISD intends to become the premier destination for great teachers.Quick Reference:Teacher Job Fair: Saturday, May 2, 2026 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76112

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