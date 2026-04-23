Governor Shapiro and Lt. Governor Davis Reopen Redesigned Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, Marking Completion of Another Key Piece in Downtown Revitalization Plan

The $15 million modernization project has transformed the heart of the Golden Triangle to improve safety, increase accessibility, and expand public use. Market Square welcomes more than three million visitors annually, supports 49 businesses, and hosts more than 250 events each year. In October 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro united Pittsburgh’s private sector, corporate leaders, local nonprofits, and county and city government behind a historic 10-year revitalization plan for the city’s downtown.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis participated in the ribbon cutting of the newly redesigned Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh. The $15 million project was developed by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) and supported by investments from businesses, nonprofits, local government, and the Shapiro Administration.

Market Square is one of three iconic public space improvement projects included in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh, uniting the city’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability downtown. With today’s ribbon cutting, another key piece of Governor’s Shapiro plan is complete on time, ahead of the NFL Draft.

“I am proud to announce that Market Square has fully reopened in time for the NFL Draft – fulfilling a promise we made to Pennsylvanians nearly two years ago and completing another significant step in our plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We are delivering real results on our ten-year plan to help Pittsburgh reach its full potential, including building more affordable housing, investing in violence prevention and public safety, and breathing new life into public spaces like Point State Park and Arts Landing. These targeted investments will create real economic opportunity for the Commonwealth and ensure Pittsburgh remains a vibrant, welcoming destination for residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.”

Opening just as Pittsburgh begins to welcome hundreds of thousands of sports fans at Point State Park and across Downtown for the NFL Draft, the redesigned Market Square preserves its historic character while transforming the space into a more accessible, flexible, and connected public space.

“Governor Shapiro and I brought everyone together – state and local leaders, the business community, nonprofits and foundations – to create a plan to make the Golden Triangle shine, not just for the NFL Draft but for decades to come,” said Lieutenant Governor Davis. “What we’re doing here in Pittsburgh will be a model for how we want to revitalize Main Streets and central business districts across the Commonwealth. I’m excited to unveil Market Square, but I’m even more excited to see what’s coming for downtown Pittsburgh over the next few years. Let’s get to work.”

The redesigned Market Square now features upgraded infrastructure, improved pedestrian pathways, enhanced lighting, expanded outdoor dining areas, new seating, and a new central pavilion which will serve as a flexible focal point for year-round programming.

“As the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh that brings people together and supports local businesses, the new Market Square is a force multiplier in our efforts to transform this City,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “By taking a people-first approach, we’re creating an environment that will attract new talent and encourage businesses to grow in Downtown Pittsburgh. Today we celebrate the incredible progress that has already been made, and we’ll continue working closely with our partners to complete even more projects that will help this City successfully compete in the global economy.”

To support this project, the Shapiro Administration awarded a $5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

“Market Square is back and ready to welcome millions of visitors each year as the most active public space in Downtown Pittsburgh,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “From wider walkways to the new pavilion, every detail was designed to make this a more welcoming, flexible space for daily life and major events alike. We’re thankful to Mayor Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and Governor Josh Shapiro, along with the many partners who helped make it happen.”

In 2024, visitors to the Pittsburgh region contributed more than $9.4 billion to the local economy, up 15.2 percent since the Governor took office.

“Market Square brings residents and visitors alike to the heart of Downtown to celebrate our city and support our small businesses,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “This project isn’t just for the Draft, it’s about carrying Market Square’s legacy forward and modernizing it for the next generation of Pittsburghers. We are grateful to Jeremy Waldrup and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Governor Shapiro and all of our other partners for supporting this project and continuing the momentum of investing in projects for the Downtown community.”

“Congratulations to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and all the project partners that completed this remarkable Market Square transformation under such a tight timeline,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Downtown is the heart of our region, and an improved Market Square that is ready for year-round activation is an important upgrade for the community as we move forward with Downtown’s next chapter.”

“Two years ago, the Allegheny Conference brought together a coalition of stakeholders to create a vision for and invest in Downtown revitalization efforts. From millions raised for clean and safe efforts, long-term reinvestment strategies, to focusing on a vibrant, thriving Downtown for all, we’ve made significant progress,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “The first public realm projects that were just ideas on paper in the Downtown Vision Plan are now coming to fruition, with the newly modernized Market Square being the latest project to mark completion. Together, we’re well on our way to creating the Downtown Pittsburgh that we all know is possible – one that is vital to the vibrancy of our entire region and delivers on our goal of a next generation economy for all.”

Each year, Market Square welcomes more than three million visitors ― supporting 49 businesses, like the Original Oyster House, and hosting more than 250 events annually.

“Market Square only works when people choose to spend time here, and these improvements provide a chance to hold more events, bring in new ideas, and give people more reasons to come downtown — which means more opportunity for small businesses like ours,” said Jen Grippo, Owner of The Original Oyster House. “At the end of the day, this is about bringing people together. We are so proud to be here and we look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Since the launch of the revitalization plan, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital — with additional support from federal funding, foundations, and corporate donors. These investments are expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years. As a result of these efforts, the city was designated as a Thrive Outside community last year — a national recognition for their regional efforts to expand outdoor access and strengthen community connections.

Last week, Governor Shapiro celebrated the opening of the new Arts Landing. Earlier in the month, the Shapiro Administration also highlighted the major progress being made to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh at the partial re-opening of Point State Park.

A full list of projects included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year revitalization plan and a breakdown of Commonwealth investments is available online.

Welcoming the World to Pennsylvania in 2026

Pennsylvania is primed for the national spotlight in 2026 as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and host major events.

The Commonwealth is leveraging global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, MLB All-Star Game, and UFC® 330 to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

Of the $50 million the Governor secured in the 2025-26 budget to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events, $10 million was designated to support the Draft in Pittsburgh.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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