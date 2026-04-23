Shapiro-Davis Administration Holds CEO Roundtable in Pittsburgh During the NFL Draft to Highlight Pennsylvania’s Strong Business Climate and Competitive Advantages Over Other States

Today’s event brought together business leaders, site selection consultants from around the country, economic development professionals, and more to discuss why Pennsylvania is the premier destination for investment and growth.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation ― and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

The Commonwealth is at the center of America’s biggest moments this year, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including the NFL Draft, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game — driving hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, as Pennsylvania once again steps into the national spotlight by hosting the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are also promoting the Commonwealth as a top destination for business growth ― bringing together CEOs, business leaders, and consultants who assist companies with site location decisions, economic development professionals, and more to showcase everything we have to offer for businesses looking to grow and succeed.

The CEO roundtable, hosted by BusinessPA and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, focused on highlighting and discussing Pennsylvania’s strong business climate and competitive advantages.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 22,986 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

“With all eyes on Pennsylvania as we host the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, we’re leveraging this opportunity to also promote everything our Commonwealth has to offer to businesses that are looking to grow and succeed,” said Governor Shapiro. “As the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, Pennsylvania is on the rise. Since day one, I’ve focused on making the Commonwealth more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, instituting the first economic development strategy in decades, and attracting billions in private-sector investment that is creating thousands of jobs across the Commonwealth. When companies choose Pennsylvania, they’re choosing opportunity, economic momentum, and a committed partner in growth.”

During the roundtable discussion, the Shapiro-Davis Administration highlighted how Pennsylvania is supporting business expansion and attraction, while also hearing directly from CEOs with operations in the Commonwealth that span key industries about their experiences operating in the state.

“I grew up in the Mon Valley, in a working-class community in the shadow of steel mills, and I’m proud to say that southwestern Pennsylvania is stronger and more vibrant now than ever before,” said Lt. Governor Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration is making smart, strategic investments through programs like Main Street Matters and PA SITES that are revitalizing our communities and developing sites to attract new businesses and help existing businesses expand. We’re also investing in workforce development programs that give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and live their American dream — whatever that looks like for them — right here in Pennsylvania.”

“Events like today’s CEO Roundtable — held as the NFL Draft puts the national spotlight squarely on the Pittsburgh region — are powerful opportunities for us to showcase why our Commonwealth is the best state for growing businesses,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has become the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Communities all across the Commonwealth have the talent, infrastructure, and business climate companies need to succeed in today’s global economy.”

The CEOs that participated in the roundtable discussed why they chose Pennsylvania ― and the Pittsburgh region — for growth over other states, having access to a strong, skilled workforce, the Commonwealth’s supportive business environment, location and access to major markets, and more.

“All eyes are on Pittsburgh with the NFL Draft kicking off today. And we are seizing this moment strategically,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “By hosting site selectors from across the country, we know they’ll see a great sports city, but also a region primed for business investment. A region with momentum. A region that delivers. We are using the world’s spotlight not just to celebrate, but to compete — to bring jobs and opportunity home.”

About BusinessPA

Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team is an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The BusinessPA team has worked with companies in every corner of the Commonwealth, helping them expand and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has focused on making the Commonwealth an economic powerhouse and we’re seeing real results:

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth.

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

Welcoming the World to Pennsylvania in 2026

Pennsylvania is primed to once again be in the national spotlight in 2026 as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and host major events throughout the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth is leveraging global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game, to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

To build on that momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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