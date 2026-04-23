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ICYMI: Governor Shapiro and Administration Leaders Hold Roundtable Discussion with CEOs and Site Selectors to Highlight Pennsylvania’s Economic Competitiveness During NFL Draft

Throughout the Draft weekend in Pittsburgh, the Shapiro Administration is taking every opportunity to tout the Commonwealth’s competitive, economic edge and encourage businesses to locate here.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has attracted over $41 billion in private-sector investment and created nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth.

 

 


Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and leaders from the Shapiro Administration hosted local officials, CEOs, business leaders, consultants who assist companies with site location decisions, and economic development professionals for a conversation on the growing strength of Pennsylvania’s business climate.

During the roundtable discussion, the Governor and his Administration highlighted how Pennsylvania is supporting business expansion and attraction, while securing a historic $41 billion in private-sector investments and creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Governor also heard from the CEOs whose companies operate here, sharing Pennsylvania’s business advantages in having access to a strong, skilled workforce, a supportive business environment, location and access to major markets, and more.

Throughout events during the 2026 NFL Draft weekend in Pittsburgh, the Shapiro Administration is taking every opportunity to tout the Commonwealth’s competitive edge as a top destination for business growth.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the Governor’s work to strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy during the NFL Draft:

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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ICYMI: Governor Shapiro and Administration Leaders Hold Roundtable Discussion with CEOs and Site Selectors to Highlight Pennsylvania’s Economic Competitiveness During NFL Draft

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