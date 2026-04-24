Boon-Chapman President Kari L. Niblack Named to April 2026 HIPN GTM 100

Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boon-Chapman today announced that Kari L. Niblack, President, has been named to the HIPN GTM 100, April 2026 Edition, a distinguished list recognizing the go-to-market leaders driving innovation and growth across the healthcare payer and services ecosystem. The recognition was announced by Healthcare BizDev, publisher of Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN).Niblack brings a rare combination of legal expertise and practical plan management experience to the self-funded healthcare space. As an ERISA attorney, she has spent her career helping employer groups, brokers, and plan sponsors understand their rights, obligations, and opportunities under self-funding before applying that foundation to drive smarter plan strategy. Her work as former Board Chair of the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) further reflects her standing as a trusted voice across the industry."Self-funded healthcare is no longer a niche strategy reserved for large corporations. It is becoming the smarter choice for employers of all sizes who want transparency, control, and better outcomes for their people," said Niblack. "Being recognized alongside so many exceptional leaders in this space is an honor, and it reinforces what we work toward every day at Boon-Chapman: building smarter health plans that actually serve the members they are designed for."The HIPN GTM 100 is refreshed twice per year and informed by market-based signals, leadership visibility, and industry input. The April 2026 edition marks the first full refresh since the list's launch in Fall 2025, with approximately 30% turnover among recognized companies and leaders.View the full HIPN GTM 100, April 2026 Edition at www.hcbizdev.com/hipngtm100-april2026 About Boon-Chapman:For more than six decades, Boon-Chapman has led the TPA industry with a legacy of innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what’s right for clients. Built by a team of dedicated professionals with unmatched work ethic and integrity, we continue to raise the bar in self-funding excellence.As an independent organization that is free from carrier or hospital system ownership, we operate solely in the best interest of our clients. Employers can leverage Boon-Chapman’s integrated network options and risk mitigation strategies, or combine our offerings with other best-in-class solutions to create a tailored, high-impact benefits experience.Learn more about us at boonchapman.com

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