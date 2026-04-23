RI Department of State Releases Resources for 2026 Candidates and Voters

Election Calendar, How to Run for Office guide and workshops now available

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today released resources for candidates and voters ahead of the 2026 statewide elections, including the How to Run for Office Guide and the Election Calendar.

"As we approach the 2026 elections, the RI Department of State remains committed to ensuring voters and candidates have the information they need," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I encourage anyone with questions about our elections to get their information from a trusted source – whether it's our office, the State Board of Elections, or your local Board of Canvassers."

Election Calendar The Election Calendar, which details all important dates and deadlines for candidates and voters, is now available online. The Calendar reflects the new primary date of September 9, 2026 due to the Labor Day holiday.

How to Run for Office Guide The How to Run for Office Guide, published before each election by the RI Department of State, is now available online. The Guide covers important deadlines and requirements for candidates, including information about voter registration, the nomination paper process, and campaign finance information in partnership with the State Board of Elections.

Both guides are also available in Spanish at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/DataInformationSpanish/Publications.

In addition, the RI Department of State Elections Division will host a series of workshops, both in person and online, to review this important information for candidates and answer participant questions. At least one session will be recorded and posted to the RI Department of State's YouTube channel. Information about the sessions and locations can be found on EventBrite. Registration is required.

#TrustedInfo2026 Social Media Campaign The RI Department of State has also launched its #TrustedInfo2026 social media campaign, a series of posts and videos designed to help voters and candidates understand Rhode Island's elections processes and procedures. Secretary Amore announced in January that the RI Department of State is again joining fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2026 voter education effort, which encourages citizens to look to election officials as the trusted sources of election information. Social media posts can be found on the RI Department of State's Facebook, X, BlueSky, and Instagram pages.

To learn about the distinct roles of the RI Department of State, the State Board of Elections, and the local cities and towns in administering elections, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Elections/Administration.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov.

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