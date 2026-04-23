My Mulan Season 8: A Cultural Celebration Returns to Niagara in August 7-9th. Tickets on Sale with Early Bird Discount

My Mulan Season 8: A Cultural Celebration Returns to Niagara, August 7-9 Tickets on Sale with Early Bird Discount Annouced! Long-Standing and New Sponsor Support Needed!

My Mulan Season 8 returns to Niagara from August 7-9, 2026, featuring early bird ticket discounts and a celebration of cultural diversity through dance.

ST CATHERINE, ONTAIRO, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 2026 My Mulan Dance Drama will return to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines from August 7–9, 2026, following the extraordinary success of its sold-out 2025 premiere. This original cross-cultural dance drama continues to enchant audiences with powerful storytelling, breathtaking choreography, and a heartfelt celebration of timeless Chinese heritage and Canadian artistic diversity.Press Conference HighlightsOn April 21, 2026, the press conference for My Mulan Season 8 was successfully held at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (Robertson Theatre) in Niagara. Government representatives, arts leaders, and community partners gathered to celebrate the official launch of the 2026 summer season.The event marked not only the opening of ticket sales but also the next phase of the project’s development—from a stage production to a growing cultural initiative.A Cross-Cultural Dance Theatre ProductionProducer Xu Hu and Chief Director Li Lin shared the artistic vision behind My Mulan. Li Lin noted:“We aim to tell a story through movement, music, and emotion—one that resonates beyond language, culture, and generations.”As the first original Mulan-themed dance drama in North America, My Mulan blends Chinese dance, contemporary dance, jazz, hip-hop, and martial arts, creating a visually striking and emotionally engaging theatrical experience.Community Impact and Cultural GrowthPresented by the Canadian Mulan Culture Promotion Association, Lindance Academy, and the Canadian International Dance Culture Association, My Mulan holds historic significance as the first original Mulan-inspired dance drama created in North America. Local leaders, including Deputy Mayor Bill Phillips, recognized the production’s contribution to cultural life in the Niagara region and its role in strengthening community engagement through multicultural artistic expression.The project is increasingly positioned as a long-term cultural initiative with broader social and artistic impact. My Mulan 2026 has received strong endorsement from municipal leaders, community institutions, and arts advocates, highlighting its vital role in advancing cross-cultural understanding, equity, and inclusion.International Collaboration and Artistic ExcellenceArtistic Advisor Jane Li highlighted the cultural significance of the production and its mission to bring the spirit of Mulan to contemporary audiences. The creative team features internationally trained artists, reflecting a strong commitment to artistic excellence and cross-cultural collaboration.The 2026 edition elevates the production with refined artistry and expanded creative vision. Building on previous seven seasons’ critical and audience acclaim, the show is helmed by Chief Director Li Lin, who has crafted new narrative chapters and enhanced choreography that seamlessly blends contemporary dance with traditional Chinese movement, aesthetics, and cultural symbolism.In close collaboration with the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, the production utilizes the venue’s world-class technical infrastructure—including state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and stage design—to deliver a visually immersive and emotionally powerful theatrical experience.2026 Performances and Ticket InformationDates: August 7–9, 2026Venue: FirstOntario Performing Arts CentreTickets: Available now at www.mymulan.ca Special Ticket Sales Information:Early Bird Discount: 15% OFF until May 28, 2026Ticket Prices: Starting at $38Special Group Discounts: Available for families, seniors, and community organizationsCreative Team and Star Cast Take Centre StageThe production’s magic is brought to life by an outstanding creative and performing team. At the press conference and launch event, core artistic leaders and cast members were formally introduced to the media and guests. The production is anchored by top-tier professional dancers who uphold an exceptional standard of performance excellence.Dongmei, the acclaimed lead performer portraying Mulan, has captivated audiences with her profound artistry and emotional depth, becoming a signature presence of the production. My Mulan also proudly showcases outstanding local youth performers, whose energy and dedication infuse the show with vibrant spirit.Among the production’s inspiring success stories is Phoebe, a former young Mulan performer who has recently begun her academic journey at Yale University. Phoebe shared a special video message of gratitude and encouragement, reflecting how her experience with My Mulan strengthened her confidence, discipline, and passion for the arts.Long-Standing and New Sponsor SupportThe continued success of My Mulan is made possible by generous corporate and community sponsors, including longstanding partner DTS Advance Logistics Inc., which has supported the production since its very first staging. Maggie, representing DTS Advance Logistics Inc. and all production sponsors, delivered a special video message at the launch event, commending My Mulan for its authentic storytelling, artistic excellence, and unique ability to connect and inspire diverse communities.The organizing committee warmly welcomes new sponsors and partners to join this meaningful cultural initiative. As an original, high-quality cross-cultural performing arts production, My Mulan offers valuable visibility, community engagement, and branding opportunities for organizations that value cultural innovation, youth development, and social impact. Support from sponsors helps sustain artistic excellence, expand community outreach, and ensure the long-term growth of original Canadian-Chinese performing arts.About My MulanMy Mulan is North America’s first original dance drama inspired by the story of Mulan. Since its debut in 2019, it has completed 7 seasons and 23 performances. Through dance, music, and visual storytelling, the production explores themes of love, courage, and belief, connecting audiences across cultures and generations.“This is more than a performance,” commented a community spokesperson. “My Mulan is a journey — one that inspires, unites, and captivates audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”Mark your calendars for August 7–9, 2026, and witness the legend return to life!

My Mulan 2026 Official Trailer | A Must-See Family Dance Spectacle

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