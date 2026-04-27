Gamerplug Partners With CSMG to Connect Collegiate Gamers at 2026 CECC May Madness

Gamerplug partners with CSMG

AI-powered gamer platform joins the nation's largest intercollegiate competitive gaming tournament to help connect collegiate esports fans around the event.

We are building the social media connection platform to bring together 1 billion gamers - no bots, no fake profiles.” — Stephanos, CEO of Gamerplug

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gamerplug, the AI-powered platform that matches gamers based on real gameplay, today announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) to become a sponsor of the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup (CECC) May Madness, the nation’s largest intercollegiate competitive gaming tournament.The partnership will officially launch at the upcoming 2026 CECC May Madness , May 1–3 at the Waco Convention Center in Waco, Texas, bringing a new era of connection and community to millions of collegiate esports fans.To celebrate the launch, Gamerplug is rolling out an exclusive custom badge for CSMG users. This feature will make it seamless for collegiate gamers and CSMG fans to identify each other, squad up, and build their networks on the platform.The partnership will also bridge the gap between fans and professionals. CSMG’s professional gamers will join Gamerplug’s innovative marketplace, where fans will have the opportunity to book play sessions with their favorite CSMG stars, creating a truly interactive fan experience."We are building the go-to place where gamers find new friends without running into bots or fake profiles," said Stephanos, CEO of Gamerplug. "Bringing Gamerplug to a significant number of college esports players and fans aligns perfectly with our most audacious goal: to create the largest platform for people to connect. We couldn't be more excited to kick things off at May Madness."“Gamerplug is building a platform that strengthens real connections within the gaming community, and we’re excited to introduce that to CECC May Madness,” said Angela Bernhard Thomas, Chief Esports Officer at CSMG. “It’s a natural extension of how we continue to evolve the fan and player experience around the event.”May Madness is the premier multi-title, multi-conference collegiate esports championship, uniting the top teams and student-athletes from across the country to compete for CECC National Championship titles in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Overwatch, VALORANT, NBA 2K, and more. As the culmination of a year-long competitive season, May Madness represents the championship pathway for 25 official conference partners and 800+ colleges and universities across Divisions I, II, and III—standing as the defining national stage for collegiate esports.About GamerplugEstablished in September 2025, Gamerplug is a global platform designed to connect a billion gamers and help them find real connections. By prioritizing safety and organized connections, the app replaces traditional profile pictures with the gamer’s clips, ensuring authenticity so players know exactly who they are teaming up with. Built on the core values of trust and integrity, Gamerplug is revolutionizing the way gamers find each other and creating the largest community of gamers. To learn more, check out Gamerplug in your app store or sign up via the web app at Gamerplug.com About CSMGCollegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) is an integrated sports, entertainment, and media company committed to advancing traditional sports and esports. The company has expertise in Media Rights, Analytics, Licensing, Sponsorship Sales, Brand Building, Original Content, and Event Production. We empower sports properties, brands, and video game publishers to succeed at the crossroads of tech, sports, entertainment, and video games. Through innovation, efficiency and execution, CSMG has created transformative opportunities, driving growth in traditional sports while unifying and elevating the scholastic esports ecosystem. To learn more, visit us at https://collegiatesmg.com/ Contact:Carmine N. Tiso for CSMG, csmgnews@collegiatesmg.com or 917.453.4296Stephanos for Gamerplug, Stephanos@gamerplug.app

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