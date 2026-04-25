Influx Marketing Introduces Growthstack, a New All-In-One Growth Platform Built for MedSpas

Influx Marketing announced the release of Growthstack, a new all-in-one growth platform built for medspas, at the 2026 Medical Spa Show in Las Vegas.

Growthstack is built around the real demands of running and growing a medspa. Practices need a system that connects the website, lead flow, follow-up, reporting, and decision-making in one place.” — Max Baybak, Chief Growth Officer at Influx Marketing

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influx Marketing has officially introduced Growthstack, a new all-in-one growth platform created specifically for medical spas. Developed by Influx, an aesthetic-focused marketing agency trusted by more than 3,000 providers, Growthstack brings together website technology, CRM tools, and marketing performance insights in one connected system. The platform made its debut at The Medical Spa Show presented by AmSpa, where Influx introduced Growthstack to medspa owners, operators, and industry leaders looking for a more unified way to manage growth.

The launch marks a major product expansion for Influx, which has built its reputation on a patient acquisition strategy for aesthetic practices. Growthstack was designed to replace the disconnected mix of platforms many medspas use to manage websites, leads, follow-up, reporting, and visibility.

One Platform, More Than 50 Features

Growthstack includes more than 50 features across three core areas: high-performing aesthetic websites, built-in CRM software, and marketing analytics designed for real business decision-making. The platform gives medspa owners and operators a single place to manage growth without relying on multiple vendors or fragmented tools.

“Growthstack is built around the real demands of running and growing a medspa,” said Max Baybak, Chief Growth Officer at Influx Marketing. “Practices need more than isolated software. They need a system that connects the website, lead flow, follow-up, reporting, and decision-making in one place.”

Built Around the Full Patient Acquisition Cycle

Growthstack is designed to support each stage of the patient acquisition process, from online search to scheduled appointment.

Its website tools are tailored for aesthetic practices, with features such as before-and-after galleries, treatment selectors, special offer management, and conversion-focused page layouts. The platform also includes AI-supported content tools designed to help practices build treatment pages more efficiently and strengthen local search visibility.

The built-in CRM gives teams a centralized place to manage inquiries, automate SMS and email communication, support online booking, and track prospects through the Growthstack Opportunities pipeline. That visibility helps practices respond faster, stay organized, and keep more opportunities moving toward consultation and treatment.

On the analytics side, Growthstack is built to show what is producing actual business results. Users can track keyword performance, lead attribution, Google Business Profile insights, and AI visibility with reporting designed to make marketing performance easier to understand.

For owners managing more than one practice, Growthstack also includes multi-location functionality, making it easier to oversee marketing activity and lead performance across locations.

A New Chapter for Influx Marketing

The debut of Growthstack reflects Influx Marketing’s continued expansion beyond agency services into product development for the aesthetics space. By combining strategy, software, and performance visibility into a single platform, Influx aims to give medspas a more practical way to manage growth.

Growthstack is now available for practices seeking a more connected system for websites, CRM, and marketing insights.

For more information or to request a demo, visit growthstack.app.

About Influx Marketing

Influx Marketing is a digital agency focused on patient acquisition for cash-pay healthcare practices. With a cross-disciplinary team of marketing experts and a client base that includes many of the nation’s top medical practices, Influx is known for web design and patient acquisition strategies built for measurable growth.

Contact:

Shaun Orthmann

Influx Marketing

shaun@influxmarketing.com

(626) 714-3366

https://www.influxmarketing.com/

Introducing Growthstack: The All-In-One Growth Platform for MedSpas

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