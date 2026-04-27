Paid Trials Launches Nationwide Clinical Trial Platform Connecting Participants with Research Sites, CROs, and Sponsors

Paid Trials is an AI-powered platform that connects participants with clinical trials and helps research sites, CROs, and sponsors recruit qualified participants more efficiently.

AI-powered platform simplifies how participants discover and apply to clinical trials while helping research teams enroll faster nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paid Trials , the clinical trial recruitment and technology platform today announced its nationwide launch across all 50 U.S. states. The platform debuts as a single, integrated ecosystem connecting study participants directly with research sites, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and sponsors, going live with more than 21,000 active clinical trials, spanning 12,900+ medical conditions, 2,850+ cities, and nearly 7,900 research organizations, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive clinical trial recruitment networks in the United States.Paid Trials was built to solve one of the most persistent and costly problems in modern medicine: clinical trial enrollment. Industry research has long shown that the majority of clinical trials miss their enrollment timelines, and a significant portion fail to meet recruitment targets altogether delaying the development of new treatments and inflating the cost of bringing therapies to patients. Paid Trials closes that gap by combining a consumer-grade search and discovery experience for participants with a full, AI-native technology stack for the research sites and sponsors running the studies.Nationwide Access for ParticipantsFor participants, Paid Trials delivers a fast, transparent, and a completely free alternative to find paid clinical trials and volunteer studies near them anywhere in the country. Platform highlights include:- Location-based search across all 50 states and 2,850+ cities, with precision radius filtering- 12,900+ searchable conditions, from oncology, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes, to depression, weight loss, women’s health, and healthy-volunteer studies- Featured and Urgently Recruiting sections surfacing studies actively seeking qualified participants right now- Native iOS and Android mobile apps with geo-targeted push notifications when new trials become available in the user’s area- A built-in AI assistant that helps participants navigate eligibility requirements and study details in plain languageStudies listed on Paid Trials are sourced from a wide network of research institutions, academic medical centers, and clinical research organizations across the United States. The platform is also fully integrated with the ClinicalTrials.gov database via API, ensuring a continuously updated pipeline of active studies while providing participants with a simplified and accessible way to explore available study opportunities.Clinical Trials Near YouPaid Trials makes it easy for participants to find clinical trials near them with location-based search and intelligent filtering. Users can instantly discover studies within driving distance, helping remove one of the biggest barriers to participation.By combining geolocation with AI-powered matching, the platform surfaces relevant trials based on proximity, eligibility, and user preferences. This localized approach helps participants take action faster while enabling research sites to reach high-intent candidates in their immediate area.A Complete Recruitment Platform for Research Sites, CROs, and SponsorsFor the organizations running clinical trials, Paid Trials is far more than a listing service. The platform launches with transparent, subscription-based recruitment plans designed to scale from solo investigators to multi-site enterprise CROs with no long-term commitment. Recruitment plans are designed for research sites and CROs which include the full platform baseline on day one: a customizable organization page, applicant management dashboard, access to targeted recruitment campaigns, exposure on the iOS and Android mobile apps, unlimited applicants per trial, detailed analytics, geo-targeted push notifications, the proprietary AI Matching Engine, real-time notifications, bulk CSV/Excel data export, a Verified Organization Badge, and 24/7 exclusive support.A Fully Integrated Product SuiteBeyond the core recruitment platform, Paid Trials offers a fully integrated product suite purpose-built for modern clinical trial operations:Targeted Advertising Campaigns — Fully managed, multi-channel recruitment campaigns across search, social, and display networks, geo-targeted to each site’s catchment area so every inquiry comes from a participant within driving distance of the study. Campaigns are run by Paid Trials’ in-house team, which brings more than a decade of experience managing clinical trial recruitment advertising, and qualified inquiries flow directly into the sponsor’s dashboard in real time.AI-Powered Matching and Mobile-First EngagementAt the core of the platform is a proprietary AI Matching Engine that connects participants with relevant studies based on location, eligibility criteria, and expressed interest, reducing unqualified inquiries and improving enrollment efficiency for research teams. Built-in virtual assistants support both sides of the marketplace: participants get plain-language guidance on study requirements, and research teams manage inbound communication with less overhead.Paid Trials is mobile-first by design. Native iOS and Android apps, paired with geo-targeted push notifications, let participants discover and apply to trials from anywhere and get alerted the moment a relevant study opens in their area, expanding reach and accessibility for research organizations seeking broader, more diverse participant populations.Why This Matters NowClinical trial recruitment is undergoing a structural shift. Patients increasingly expect consumer-grade digital experiences, while CROs and sponsors face rising costs, compressed timelines, and growing pressure to enroll more diverse and representative participant populations. Paid Trials was engineered for this moment, combining the nationwide reach of a major consumer platform with the AI, automation, and data integration that modern recruitment operations demand. Legacy recruitment tools were built for a different era. Today, the winning strategy is a platform that meets participants where they already are on their phones, on search, on social and gives research teams full visibility and automation on the back end. Paid Trials delivers that on day one, nationwide.Integrated Data Management and CRM ConnectivityPaid Trials enables research sites, CROs, and sponsors to streamline recruitment operations with fully integrated data management workflows. The platform supports seamless integration with major CRM and PRM systems, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, Clinical Conductor, and other leading platforms. This allows teams to automatically sync participant data, manage pipelines, and track engagement without manual entry or disconnected systems. By integrating directly into existing workflows, Paid Trials helps organizations reduce operational overhead, improve response times, and scale recruitment more efficiently.AvailabilityPaid Trials is live now. Participants can search and apply to studies for free at paidtrials.com. Research sites, CROs, and sponsors can explore plans and launch recruitment campaigns to boost their studies. The Paid Trials mobile apps are also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

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