Los Angeles Youth Take Center Stage at Califa Arts Chapter’s Afternoon Showcase of Performing Arts

Community event highlights student performers from Inner-City Arts’ Work of Art Program while supporting arts education for underserved youth in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Califa Arts Chapter of The Society, Incorporated Supporting the Arts , in partnership with Inner-City Arts, proudly presents "An Afternoon Showcase of Performing Arts", an inspiring Los Angeles community event celebrating youth talent, creativity, and the transformative power of the arts.

Taking place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Inner-City Arts located at 720 Kohler Street, Los Angeles, CA, the showcase will feature "Brain Freeze", a compelling theatrical production performed by students from Inner-City Arts’ acclaimed Work of Art Program.

This highly anticipated event brings together community members, arts supporters, and leaders to celebrate the brilliance and potential of emerging young artists while reinforcing the importance of arts education in Los Angeles communities.

“This moment reflects our legacy in action—where we intentionally invest in the voices, vision, and future of our young people through the arts,” said Chapter President La-Doris McClaney.

“This showcase is more than a performance—it’s a celebration of the brilliance and potential within our youth,” added Lisa Jackson, Programming Committee Chair of the Califa Arts Chapter.

Hosted by the Califa Arts Chapter, the event will begin with a welcoming reception, followed by the featured theatrical performance presented in collaboration with Inner-City Arts—one of Los Angeles’ premier arts education organizations known for fostering creativity, confidence, and collaboration in young people.

Through powerful storytelling and expressive artistry, the showcase will uplift, inspire, and leave a lasting impression—underscoring the vital role of arts education in shaping the next generation of leaders and creatives.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Inner-City Arts, supporting its mission to provide transformative arts education programs to underserved youth across Los Angeles.

Tickets are $75.

Reserve tickets, make a donation, and learn more at:

www.califaartssociety.org/our-events

Community members, arts advocates, and supporters are encouraged to attend and be part of an unforgettable afternoon where rising voices shine and creativity flourishes.

About Califa Arts Chapter | The Society, Incorporated Supporting the Arts

The Califa Arts Chapter is dedicated to creating meaningful platforms for youth to thrive through the arts. As part of The Society, Incorporated Supporting the Arts, the chapter supports young artists from all backgrounds by providing opportunities for exposure, education, and empowerment—transforming creative expression into lifelong opportunity.

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