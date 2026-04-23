Southern Homes Team Wins Gold for Best Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge for Second Consecutive Year in 2026

The Southern Homes Team, named Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge for 2026, marking their second consecutive win in The Advocate’s Best of Baton Rouge awards. Southern Homes Team logo – Recognized as the Best Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge, brokered by LPT Realty

Southern Homes Team wins Gold for Best Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge 2026, marking back-to-back recognition by The Advocate’s Best of Baton Rouge awards.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern Homes Team , a boutique Baton Rouge real estate team with LPT Realty, has been awarded Gold for Best Real Estate Team in Best of Baton Rouge 2026. This marks the second consecutive year the team has received this recognition.Founded by Tracy Mathis, Realtor and Associate Broker, and her husband Cory DiBenedetto, the Southern Homes Team has served the Greater Baton Rouge area, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish for 19 years. The team has closed over 2,000 transactions, achieved more than $350 million in sales volume, and earned 700+ five-star reviews across platforms, while also being recognized among top-performing real estate professionals in Louisiana through multiple industry rankings.The team is also featured in the official 2026 Best of Baton Rouge winners magazine (page 128), highlighting top-performing businesses across the region:“Winning this award two years in a row is something we don’t take for granted,” said Tracy Mathis, CEO and Associate Broker of the Southern Homes Team. “When Cory and I started the team, the mission was simple: make sure no one felt lost in the shuffle. Nineteen years later, that mission hasn’t changed. It’s incredibly meaningful to be recognized by the community we serve every day.”The Southern Homes Team operates as a boutique real estate team serving Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish, focusing on personalized service paired with strategic marketing and negotiation. Mathis credits the achievement to the collaborative effort of the entire organization.“None of this would be possible without our small but mighty team and the incredible support behind the scenes—we stay small by design and truly operate like a family,” Mathis added. “That energy carries through to every transaction. We’ve built something we’re proud of, not because of the numbers, but because of the relationships behind them.”The Best of Baton Rouge awards are voted on annually by readers of The Advocate, recognizing top businesses and professionals across the Greater Baton Rouge area, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish.The Southern Homes Team’s 2026 Gold win and consecutive recognition can be viewed here:To read more about what this recognition means for Baton Rouge home buyers and sellers, visit:About The Southern Homes TeamThe Southern Homes Team is a top-rated real estate team serving Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish. Led by Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto, the team specializes in helping buyers and sellers navigate the real estate process with a personal, hands-on approach supported by a dedicated operations and marketing team. For more information, visit https://movingto225.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.