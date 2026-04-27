Neal Davis Law Firm Report Reveals Hidden Legal Risks in Age of Consent Laws Across All 50 States

Neal Davis Law Firm examines the complexities of age of consent laws across the U.S., highlighting overlooked legal risks and state-by-state variations.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from the Neal Davis Law Firm, Age of Consent: Laws, Charges & Penalties in All 50 States, reveals that whether or not someone faces criminal charges for a relationship with a minor varies widely by state and often hinges on small details.

Rather than relying on a single number, age of consent laws in the U.S. are shaped by multiple factors, including age differences, the nature of the relationship, and how each state defines and enforces its statutes.

The report provides a comprehensive, state-by-state analysis of these rules, outlining key thresholds, age gap provisions (where they exist), and the charges and penalties that can apply—some of which carry years or even decades in prison.

The findings show that location can dramatically change the outcome. A relationship that may be lawful in one state can lead to criminal charges in another. When communication crosses state lines, individuals may face prosecution based on where the minor is located or even under federal law, increasing potential penalties.

The report also highlights a lesser-known risk: not all states provide meaningful protections for teens who are close in age. In some cases, a relationship that begins when both individuals are minors can become illegal once one person crosses a legal age threshold. What may have seemed like a normal or mutual relationship can suddenly carry serious criminal consequences.

In many states, these offenses are treated as strict liability crimes, meaning a person can be charged even if they believed the other individual was of legal age. As a result, situations involving age misrepresentation, particularly through dating apps or online communication, can still lead to felony convictions, mandatory sex offender registration, and lengthy prison sentences.

The report offers a clear, state-by-state view of how age of consent laws are structured and applied, underscoring the importance of knowing the laws in a given state before assuming a situation is legally safe.

About the Neal Davis Law Firm

The Neal Davis Law Firm is a Houston-based criminal defense firm led by Neal Davis, a board-certified criminal defense attorney with more than 25 years of experience. The firm has successfully represented individuals throughout Texas in high-stakes criminal cases involving sex crime defense, child pornography defense, white-collar crime defense, and more.



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