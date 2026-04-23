Royal Signs & Awnings Completes $100K+ Sign for 123-Room Kompose Hotel Houston Post-Q4 Reopening

Royal Signs & Awnings logo Kompose Hotel Channel Letter Sign Kompose Hotel High-Rise Sign

Royal Signs & Awnings delivers a custom $100K+ high-rise sign for the 123-room Kompose Hotel Houston, marking a key milestone in their $24.9M regional expansion

Installing this high-rise sign puts Kompose on the Houston skyline, matching its $24.9M acquisition and renovation.” — Lawrence Wayne

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Signs & Awnings has successfully completed a high-profile signage installation for the Kompose Hotel Houston, the brand’s premier 123-room boutique location. The project follows the significant momentum of the hotel’s parent company, which recently made waves in the hospitality sector with a $24.9 million acquisition and renovation strategy.A Singular Statement of ExcellenceWhile many projects involve multiple smaller units, the Kompose Houston project focused on a singular, high-impact high-rise sign designed to maximize visibility in Houston’s competitive landscape. Royal Signs & Awnings utilized advanced engineering to ensure the installation met the aesthetic standards of the boutique resort while adhering to strict local safety and wind-load regulations.This specialized installation highlights the hotel’s commitment to its new identity, providing a sleek, modern visual that complements the property's high-end amenities and recent capital improvements.High-Rise Expertise Meets Boutique Branding“Installing a high-rise sign on a luxury hotel requires a level of precision that few companies can provide,” said Lawrence Wayne, Manager at Royal Signs & Awnings. “It’s about more than just height; it’s about brand integrity. We are proud to have delivered a visually striking centerpiece for Kompose as they solidify their presence in Texas.”The execution was praised for its efficiency and technical accuracy. By focusing on a high-visibility exterior application, Royal Signs & Awnings ensured that the 123-room property would be instantly recognizable to travelers and locals alike.Seamless Coordination and DeliveryThe success of the project was bolstered by the firm’s experience navigating Houston’s regulatory environment. Working alongside city officials, Royal Signs & Awnings managed the necessary ROW permits and structural approvals to ensure the installation was completed safely and on schedule.About Royal Signs & AwningsFrom massive signage overhauls like the Fairmont Austin to specialized high-rise sign installations for brands like Kompose Hotel Houston, Royal Signs & Awnings is a leader in the commercial sign industry . Whether a client requires a complex pylon sign, a custom monument sign, or a towering pole sign, the company delivers unparalleled craftsmanship and engineering expertise for the nation's most ambitious projects.

High-Rise Rebranding For Kompose Hotel

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