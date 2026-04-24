Steelite International Expands Glassware Portfolio with Luigi Bormioli Partnership

New glassware collaborations, brand additions, and buffet innovations to be showcased at Booths 6612 and 6016

Our portfolio continues to evolve to meet the needs of operators across every segment” — Alison Clingensmith, Director of Marketing

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite International will highlight its newest glassware partnership with Luigi Bormioli at this year’s National Restaurant Show, expanding its portfolio of premium Italian glassware available to the North American hospitality market. Joining Steelite’s long-standing relationship with Bormioli Rocco, the addition of Luigi Bormioli brings a comprehensive assortment of high-clarity, design-driven glassware known for craftsmanship, innovation, and performance.The expanded partnership further strengthens Steelite’s position as a leader in hospitality beverage solutions, offering operators a broader range of premium options that balance durability with elevated presentation.At Steelite’s primary booth, 6612 in the North Hall, attendees will discover a broad range of new product introductions across the company’s core brands. Highlights include new ranges on the Steelite Performance body, designed by Steelite’s in house design team under the direction of Andrew Klimecki, Vice President of Design. These new ranges are created to meet the evolving demands of modern hospitality operations and are manufactured at Steelite’s Factory in Stoke on Trent, UK.The booth will also showcase the full Luigi Bormioli glassware assortment, the latest innovations from Mogogo Buffet, and introductions from recent brand additions, including Zaba and Illumina, underscoring Steelite’s continued commitment to thoughtful design, versatility, and performance for today’s hospitality environments.Steelite will also preview SteelForme, a new buffet-focused brand designed to expand the company’s foodservice display offerings. SteelForme is developed to help hospitality professionals elevate food and beverage presentation through innovative, well-crafted solutions that enhance the overall guest experience. The introduction reinforces Steelite’s commitment to delivering complete tabletop and buffet solutions across every point of service.In addition, visitors will discover new products from across Steelite’s global portfolio, including William Edwards, RCR, Rene Ozorio, Genware, Robert Welch, Hollowick, Robert Gordon, and Off Grid Studio. Each brand brings a distinct perspective to tabletop, buffet, and lighting, providing tailored solutions for a wide range of hospitality concepts.Booth 6016 will once again feature a dynamic glassware presentation from Pasabahce, Utopia, and Nude. This assortment offers solutions ranging from high-volume durability to refined, design-forward glassware for elevated beverage service.“Our portfolio continues to evolve to meet the needs of operators across every segment,” said Alison Clingensmith, Director of Marketing at Steelite International. “By expanding our Italian glassware partnerships, introducing new brands, and previewing SteelForme, this year’s show is about delivering more choice, more innovation, and more ways to bring beverage and buffet experiences to life.”With a strong balance of new introductions and established collections, Steelite International invites attendees to visit Booths 6612 and 6016 to explore the latest advancements in tabletop, glassware, and buffet design.About Steelite InternationalSteelite International is a global manufacturer and supplier of tabletop, glassware, lighting, and buffet solutions for the hospitality industry. Serving foodservice operators worldwide, Steelite offers a broad portfolio of brands designed to combine performance, durability, and distinctive design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.