Foodzee Launches Gamified Mealtime App Designed to Support Pediatric Nutrition and Feeding Outcomes

Foodzee Games - foodzeegames.com

Foodzee turns mealtime into a game, helping kids try new foods while reducing stress for families and supporting nutrition professionals.

Mealtime can often feel like a battle for families... Foodzee shifts the experience from pressure to play, giving kids a chance to engage while helping parents feel more confident and supported.” — Steven Schultz, Founder of Foodzee

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Structured, game-based mobile experience helps reduce mealtime resistance, encourage food exploration, and support both families and pediatric nutrition professionals Foodzee , Inc. today announced the official launch of Foodzee Games , a mobile app designed to transform mealtime into an interactive, game-driven experience that supports children in trying new foods and building healthier eating habits.Foodzee combines simple, engaging games—such as spinning, dice rolling, and pop-it challenges—with positive reinforcement to create a structured yet playful approach to mealtimes. Developed with picky eating and mealtime resistance in mind, the app helps shift the dynamic from pressure to participation, giving families a practical tool to improve consistency and engagement at the table.The experience is thoughtfully designed with concepts commonly used in feeding therapy and behavioral reinforcement strategies, presented in a way that feels natural, approachable, and enjoyable for families to use at home.Early feedback from families suggests reduced resistance at the table and increased willingness among children to engage with and try different foods when using the app.“Mealtime can often feel like a battle for families, and we wanted to change that dynamic,” said Steven Schultz, Founder of Foodzee. “Foodzee shifts the experience from pressure to play, giving kids a chance to engage while helping parents feel more confident and supported.”Guided by its colorful in-app character, Foodzee, children are encouraged to take varying bite sizes, explore different food groups, and celebrate progress through interactive challenges. The app emphasizes non-dessert-based rewards and positive reinforcement, supporting long-term habit development rather than short-term incentives.__________Supporting Professionals in Pediatric Nutrition and FeedingIn addition to its family-focused design, Foodzee is also available as a professional tool for those working with children on feeding and nutrition goals. The platform introduces structure and repeatability to mealtime interactions, elements often emphasized in feeding therapy and behavior-based approaches.“Creating consistency and reducing pressure are key components in helping children build a healthier relationship with food,” said Christen Cupples Cooper, Ed.D., RD. “Foodzee introduces those elements in a way that feels playful for kids while still supporting the goals professionals are working toward.”Foodzee Pro is now available, offering features tailored for dietitians, feeding therapists, and pediatric specialists. These tools include guided session workflows, progress tracking, and reporting capabilities designed to help professionals monitor engagement and identify trends over time.“Tools that families will actually use at home are critical for long-term success,” Dr. Cooper added. “Foodzee helps bridge the gap between clinical guidance and everyday routines, reinforcing positive behaviors outside of sessions.”“From the beginning, we wanted Foodzee to align with how professionals are already guiding families,” Schultz added. “While it’s not a clinical tool, it is informed by those principles and designed to extend that support into everyday routines at home.”By combining playful interaction with intentional structure, Foodzee provides a practical way to reinforce positive mealtime behaviors between sessions and across daily routines.Foodzee Games is now available for download , with ongoing updates planned to introduce new gameplay experiences, expanded customization, and enhanced features designed to grow with both families and professional use cases.__________About Foodzee, Inc.Foodzee, Inc. is a digital health and wellness company focused on creating engaging, gamified solutions that support healthy behaviors in children. Its flagship product, Foodzee Games, is designed to help families and professionals turn mealtime into a more positive and successful experience.Media Contact:Tyson BrawleyMedia RelationsFoodzee, Inc.tyson@foodzeegames.com303-335-0229

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