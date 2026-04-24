Land Run Links Brings Leadbetter Golf Lessons to OKC and Introduces Summer Specials

Land Run Links Summer Specials GLAi Golf Lessons at Land Run Links

Land Run Links introduces professional, data driven golf lessons in OKC through the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy while rolling out limited time summer specials.

Bringing Leadbetter instruction to our facility gives golfers in Oklahoma City access to a level of coaching that typically requires travel to major training centers.” — Thurman Lynch

MOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land Run Links is redefining the local golf scene by introducing professional golf lessons in OKC through the renowned Golfzon Leadbetter Academy (GLA), while also launching exclusive summer specials designed to keep players practicing and improving all season long.Located in Moore and serving the Oklahoma City metro, Land Run Links continues to expand beyond traditional golf simulator play by offering structured, data driven instruction backed by one of the most respected names in golf coaching. The addition of Leadbetter programming brings a new level of credibility and opportunity to golfers seeking real improvement.Leadbetter Instruction Now Available in OKCThrough the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy, members and guests gain access to proven training methods developed by legendary coach David Leadbetter. This program combines advanced simulator technology with structured lesson plans, swing analysis, and guided feedback, giving players a clear path to improvement.With this addition, Land Run Links is helping redefine golf lessons in OKC, offering a modern training experience that blends world class instruction with real time data and performance tracking. Golfers can analyze swing mechanics, review session history, and follow a consistent development plan, all within one facility.“Bringing Leadbetter instruction to our facility gives golfers in Oklahoma City access to a level of coaching that typically requires travel to major training centers,” said a Land Run Links owner, Thurman Lynch. “Now, players can train smarter, track progress, and build confidence right here in the OKC area.”Summer Specials: Hot Temps, Cool PricesTo complement the new lesson offerings, Land Run Links is introducing limited time summer pricing from May through August, making indoor golf more accessible during peak heat.Weekday rates will be available at $35 per hour from Monday through Friday before noon, while weekend hours (Friday noon through Sunday) will be priced at $60 per hour.The facility is also launching the Summer Swing Pass, a $129 per month membership designed for consistent players. This pass includes one hour of simulator time per day!These seasonal options allow golfers to stay consistent with practice, sharpen their skills, and enjoy the game without weather interruptions.A Smarter Way to Train and ImproveLand Run Links continues to set itself apart by combining immersive simulator play with structured instruction and measurable results. With Leadbetter backed training, advanced swing analytics, and a comfortable indoor environment, players can focus on improvement while enjoying a flexible and modern golf experience.Whether you’re new to the game or working to refine your skills, Land Run Links offers a complete training destination for golfers across the Oklahoma City area.About Land Run LinksLand Run Links is an indoor golf facility located in Moore, Oklahoma, serving the Oklahoma City metro. Known for its advanced simulator technology and realistic playing conditions, the facility offers a year round solution for practice, play, and instruction. With the addition of Leadbetter powered golf lessons in OKC and seasonal membership options, Land Run Links continues to provide golfers with a smarter, more accessible way to train and enjoy the game.For more information or to book a tee time, visit www.landrunlinks.com

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