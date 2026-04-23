Attorney General Bonta: Multi-Jurisdictional Sexual Assault Cold Case Solved, Highlights Importance of Audit of Untested Sexual Assault Evidence Kits Under SB 464

OAKLAND — With the July 1, 2026, deadline to audit all untested sexual assault evidence kits approaching, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside law enforcement partners, today announced that a series of multi-jurisdictional sexual assault cold cases have been solved through the testing of sexual assault evidence kits, which also resulted in one arrest. This announcement underscores the critical role of full participation by California law enforcement agencies, crime labs, and medical facilities in the Senate Bill (SB)464 audit, as required by SB 464. Authored by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward), SB 464 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 10, 2023, and took effect on January 1, 2024.

“Victims of sexual assault deserve to be supported in both word and deed. Thanks to legislation like SB 464, California is continuing to lead the way,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s announcement shows what’s possible when agencies work together and fully leverage forensic science, including the critical testing of sexual assault evidence kits. Through DNA analysis and strong interagency coordination, investigators were able to connect cases spanning decades and jurisdictions, ultimately leading to an arrest. It’s a powerful reminder to all California law enforcement agencies, crime labs, and medical facilities to conduct an audit of their sexual assault evidence kits, and submit the number of untested kits to my office so we can collectively seek justice for survivors.”

"This case underscores the critical importance of investing in rape kit testing," said Berkeley Police Department Chief Jen Louis. "Even decades-old evidence can lead to justice, and grant funding makes that possible."

“This is a perfect example of how collaboration between law enforcement agencies, crime labs, medical facilities and prosecutors can bring closure and justice to victims of sexual assault," said Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Dickson. We support and encourage the continued testing of sexual assault evidence kits across the state so that we can continue to use all of our tools to help solve cases that would likely remain unsolved otherwise. “

California Department of Justice (DOJ) provided grant funding and key forensic support through a familial DNA search that led to the arrest of a suspect charged with a series of kidnappings and sexual assaults. The DNA was obtained through testing of the sexual assault evidence kit. Investigators believe the suspect is linked to seven victims across four jurisdictions between 1994 and 2008. In most cases, victims were assaulted or threatened with a firearm. This case was made possible by a strong partnership between DOJ, the Berkeley Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, the Richmond Police Department, theOakland Police Department, and the Beaumont Police Department.

To request a copy of a reporting template or assistance with determining whether a kit is subject to the reporting requirement, law enforcement agencies and public crime laboratories are encouraged to contact the DOJ’s Bureau of Forensic Services at SAEKaudit@doj.ca.gov.