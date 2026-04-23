Teri Stanley Dimon, Intuitive Healer and Self-Alignment Coach, is a Guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols

Teri Stanley Dimon

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teri Stanley Dimon, an intuitive healer and self-alignment coach dedicated to helping women overcome limiting beliefs and reconnect with their true identity, guest stars on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation delves into the internal barriers that often hold people back from fully realizing their personal and professional potential.

Teri’s work is deeply rooted in her personal experiences. Having grown up in a challenging environment, she spent many years navigating instability before arriving at a place of intentional healing. This long, iterative, and profoundly personal journey now serves as the foundation for her current work, where she helps others navigate similar internal transformations.

Her mission is to empower women to transcend past experiences and self-imposed limitations by fostering alignment among identity, desire, and action. Instead of viewing transformation as merely external change, Teri’s approach accentuates the significance of internal clarity as the foundation for sustainable growth.

As she explains, “Once I broke through that barrier and began to align more closely with my truth, I was able to step into my business in a much more heart-centered and passionate way.”

Lisa Nichols emphasized this shift by pointing out the key insight: "the breakthrough occurs when one moves away from seeking external approval and instead begins acting in true alignment with oneself."

One of the first challenges Teri encountered while building her business was internal, namely, the conflict between her innate talents and the desire for external validation. Her fear of failure and the pressure to live up to perceived expectations initially held her back from fully embracing her work.

A pivotal breakthrough came when she confronted what she calls her “not enough” mindset. By challenging this internal narrative and transitioning from a performance-focused to a purpose-centered approach, she successfully realigned her business to prioritize authenticity over seeking approval.

What positions Teri’s process is her ability to blend intuitive insight with structured emotional support. She focuses on fostering environments where individuals can explore patterns, face internal obstacles, and actively participate in their personal growth without fear of judgment.

She describes this dynamic clearly: “I can create a safe space that allows them to unpack, be messy, be imperfect, and be brilliant all at the same time.”

This philosophy is reflected in the results her clients achieve. Instead of focusing on superficial changes, her approach fosters profound transformations, enhancing confidence, self-perception, and relational dynamics, which lead to tangible improvements in measurable outcomes across personal and professional contexts.

Clients often experience a boost in self-confidence, develop stronger boundaries, and gain the ability to pursue opportunities that once seemed out of reach. This frequently involves starting new relationships, launching businesses, or redefining their roles within current settings.

At the core of Teri’s guidance is a shift in how pressure is managed, particularly letting go of perfectionism as a necessary step toward making progress.

As she advises, “You’re in the right place at the right time, doing exactly what you’re meant to be doing."

Her work fundamentally centers on an important distinction: growth doesn't start with external validation, but with the willingness to confront and reshape our internal belief systems.

Break Through with Lisa Nichols! features leading voices and innovators whose stories reveal the breakthroughs that fuel success in today’s world, offering insights designed to inspire and empower a global audience.

Teri Stanley Dimon: Healing the Past to Step Into Your Power

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