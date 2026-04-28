Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory to Highlight Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing at DDW 2026

Gluten hides. Symptoms persist. Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing provides objective evidence of recent gluten exposure.

IDK, Inc. and DSL will showcase a new way to monitor gluten-free diet adherence and assess gluten exposure in celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Working together with DSL allows us to connect physicians with a practical testing option that may help clarify whether symptoms are related to ongoing exposure or other factors.” — Jen Brock, Chief Commercial Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immundiagnostik, Inc. (IDK, Inc.) and Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory (DSL) will exhibit together at Digestive Disease Week(DDW) 2026 in Chicago, May 3-5, to highlight quantitative Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing as an alternative approach for monitoring adherence to a gluten-free diet (GFD) and assessing gluten exposure in individuals with celiac disease (CD) and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS).Strict adherence to a gluten-free diet remains the cornerstone of managing celiac disease, yet monitoring dietary compliance presents ongoing challenges. Physicians often rely on self-reporting, dietary questionnaires, serologic markers, or intestinal biopsy to evaluate adherence. However, each of these methods has limitations. Patient reporting may be incomplete, serologic markers such as tTG IgA may not reliably detect ongoing mucosal injury in those already following a GFD, and biopsy, while considered the gold standard for detecting villous atrophy, is invasive and impractical for routine monitoring.Quantitative Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing offers a complementary approach by directly detecting gluten immunogenic peptides in stool. Because these peptides reflect recent gluten ingestion, the method provides an objective indicator of gluten exposure that is independent of antibody production or immune status.Immundiagnostik, Inc. provides the IDK® Gluten Fecal ELISA , an assay designed to detect gluten peptides in stool. Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory performs quantitative Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing using this technology, enabling clinicians to evaluate gluten exposure in individuals with persisting symptoms despite following a gluten-free diet.According to Jen Brock, Chief Commercial Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc., this collaboration aims to help clinicians address a common challenge in managing gluten-related disorders.“Many gastroenterologists see people who continue to experience symptoms despite reporting strict adherence to a gluten-free diet,” said Brock. “By directly measuring gluten peptides in stool, clinicians can gain objective insight into recent gluten exposure. Working together with Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory allows us to connect physicians with a practical testing option that may help clarify whether symptoms are related to ongoing exposure or other factors.”Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing may assist gastroenterologists in several scenarios, including monitoring adherence to a gluten-free diet in celiac disease, assessing gluten exposure in individuals with suspected non-celiac gluten sensitivity, identifying accidental ingestion from cross-contamination or mislabeling, and supporting the evaluation of persistent symptoms.Gastroenterologists and DDW attendees are invited to visit Booth 2021 to meet the Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory teams and discover more about Fecal Gluten Peptide Testing available through DSL. Representatives will be available to discuss this approach and how it may support the assessment of gluten-free diet adherence.The Gluten Fecal ELISA is for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The test is for lab professional use only.About Immundiagnostik, Inc.Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG, headquartered in Bensheim, Germany. Since 1986, Immundiagnostik AG (IDK) has been driven by a clear purpose: to develop innovative analytical tools that enable earlier, more accurate disease detection and treatment. Today, these tools are trusted by laboratories in more than 70 countries worldwide.Immundiagnostik, Inc. provides immunoassays and detection tools to research and clinical labs in North America, backed by dedicated service and trusted global partnerships.Visit idkna.com to discover more.About Diagnostic Solutions LaboratoryDiagnostic Solutions Laboratory, located in Atlanta, Georgia, was founded to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and the clinical laboratory. DSL aims to serve the clinical needs of healthcare providers with cutting-edge laboratory medicine by utilizing proven methodologies that are accurate and reliable.Visit diagnosticsolutionslab.com to discover more.

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