NAFC’s We Count Campaign Shines a Spotlight on Pelvic Floor Health and Its Critical Role in Bladder Control

Many live with pelvic floor symptoms in silence. NAFC’s We Count campaign raises awareness and connects patients to treatment and support.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New national awareness effort aims to help patients recognize symptoms, seek care, and understand treatment optionsThe National Association For Continence ( NAFC ), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to bladder and bowel health education and advocacy, is bringing attention to an often-overlooked but essential part of the body: the pelvic floor.As part of its ongoing We Count campaign, NAFC’s March and April focus highlights the importance of pelvic floor health and its direct connection to conditions such as urinary incontinence, bowel dysfunction, and pelvic pain.“Pelvic floor health is something most people don’t think about until symptoms begin to interfere with daily life,” said Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of the National Association For Continence. “But these muscles play a vital role in supporting the bladder and bowel, and when they’re not functioning properly, the impact can be significant.”Understanding the Pelvic Floor—and Why It MattersThe pelvic floor is a group of muscles that supports the bladder, bowel, and reproductive organs. When these muscles become weakened, overactive, or uncoordinated, individuals may experience symptoms such as leakage, urgency, constipation, or discomfort.Despite how common these issues are, pelvic floor dysfunction is frequently misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and often dismissed as a normal part of aging, childbirth, or menopause.“Too many people are told to simply live with these symptoms,” Jenkins added. “In reality, there are effective treatments available, and in many cases, patients can see meaningful improvement with the right care.”Barriers to Care—and Opportunities for ImprovementA lack of awareness, limited access to specialized care such as pelvic floor physical therapy, and discomfort discussing symptoms all contribute to delays in diagnosis and treatment.NAFC’s We Count campaign aims to break down these barriers by:-Educating patients about what the pelvic floor is and how it functions-Helping individuals recognize early signs of dysfunction-Encouraging conversations between patients and healthcare providers-Highlighting evidence-based treatment options, including pelvic floor therapyWe Count: Elevating Patient VoicesThrough the We Count campaign, NAFC continues to elevate the real experiences of people living with bladder and bowel health conditions. During March and April, the organization will share educational resources, expert insights, and patient-centered content focused on pelvic floor health and treatment pathways.“Incontinence and pelvic floor disorders are treatable, and people deserve access to the information and care that can improve their quality of life,” said Jenkins. “This campaign is about making sure patients feel seen, heard, and supported.”Learn MoreTo learn more about pelvic floor health and access NAFC’s educational resources, visit https://nafc.org/we-count/ About the National Association For ContinenceThe National Association For Continence (NAFC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for the millions of people affected by bladder and bowel health conditions. For more than 40 years, NAFC has provided trusted education, advocacy, and support to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals nationwide. Learn more at nafc.org.

Pelvic Floor Health can play a huge role in bladder leaks. Learn more about what the pelvic floor does, how to keep it healthy, and why it matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.