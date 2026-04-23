Iowa Department of Education designates 17 schools as inaugural Iowa Purple Star Schools

The new designation recognizes schools for providing impactful support to military-connected children and families facing unique challenges, including relocation and deployment

The Iowa Department of Education today announced that 17 Iowa schools are the first to be awarded the distinguished Iowa Purple Star School Program designation, following enactment of the Department’s prefiled legislative proposal in 2025. As an Iowa Purple Star School, these schools demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting military-connected students and learners.

“Iowa’s school communities provide instrumental support to military families and their children as they serve and sacrifice for our state and nation,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “The inaugural Iowa Purple Star Schools are committed to providing strong educational transitions, as learners experience relocation, parental absence and deployment. Together, we’ll continue to champion well-being, academic continuity and achievement for military-connected children who, alongside their families, inspire us all.”

Held in conjunction with the Month of the Military Child, the following seven school districts, consisting of 17 schools overall, were honored today at a ceremony at the State Capitol by Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer, Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow, Iowa National Guard Brigadier General Justin Wagner, Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Commandant Todd Jacobus and Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commissioner Laura Kacer.

Albia Community School District

Lincoln Center and Albia Junior/Senior High School

Lincoln Center and Albia Junior/Senior High School Forest City Community School District

Forest City Elementary School, Forest City Middle School and Forest City High School

Forest City Elementary School, Forest City Middle School and Forest City High School Iowa City Community School District

Iowa City High School and Iowa City West High School

Iowa City High School and Iowa City West High School Newton Community School District

Berg Middle School and Newton High School

Berg Middle School and Newton High School Pleasantville Community School District

Pleasantville Elementary School, Pleasantville Junior High School and Pleasantville High School

Pleasantville Elementary School, Pleasantville Junior High School and Pleasantville High School Sigourney Community School District

Sigourney Junior/Senior High School

Sigourney Junior/Senior High School Woodward-Granger Community School District

Woodward-Granger Early Learning Center, Woodward-Granger Elementary School, Woodward-Granger Middle School and Woodward-Granger High School

To earn an Iowa Purple Star School designation, schools were required to appoint a staff member to serve as a military liaison for students and families and maintain a dedicated webpage with resources tailored to supporting military-connected families. Additionally, schools agreed to host programs or events that raise community awareness about the unique challenges faced by military-connected students, while also offering educator and staff professional development to help address those challenges. Those selected receive the Purple Star School designation for a three-year period.

Applications for the Iowa Purple Star School Program were submitted this past fall and reviewed by a committee consisting of Iowa Department of Education team members and representatives from the Iowa Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3). The commission is a part of an agreement among the 50 states, District of Columbia and six ex-officio representatives to ease the educational transition of school-aged military students, including in enrollment, credit transfer and graduation.

The Iowa Department of Education’s pre-filed legislative proposal in 2025 laid the groundwork for the Iowa Purple Star School Program. Senate File 275 was signed into law by Governor Reynolds in 2025, following its unanimous, bipartisan passage in both chambers.

Additional information on the Iowa Purple Star School Program can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s website. Questions regarding the Purple Star School designation can be directed to purple.star@iowa.gov.