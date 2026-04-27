The Brooks Group Welcomes Kerri Martinek as Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation

Kerri Martinek, VP of Marketing and Product Innovation, The Brooks Group

Executive leader brings proven track record of scaling revenue, aligning product and marketing, and driving AI-enabled growth

I'm excited to join The Brooks Group at a time when companies are rethinking how they develop and enable sales teams. It's a unique opportunity to drive impact for customers and accelerate growth.” — Kerri Martinek, VP of Marketing and Product Innovation

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, today announced the appointment of Kerri Martinek as Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation. In this role, Martinek will lead the company’s integrated growth strategy across marketing, product development, and brand, with a focus on accelerating revenue performance and strengthening market position.“I’m thrilled Kerri is joining our executive team," said Spencer Wixom , President and CEO. "Kerri has significant industry and marketing leadership experience and we’re excited to leverage her skills and expertise as we navigate this new world of AI-driven marketing and product innovation.”Martinek was most recently Head of Global Brand & Marketing at Sandler, where she transformed marketing into a primary driver of revenue by building scalable, account-based growth programs aligned with sales. During her tenure, she also led a global rebrand across more than 230 locations in 30 countries.Earlier in her career, Martinek founded and served as Chief Marketing Officer of Small Pond Marketing, where she advised more than 30 organizations on go-to-market strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion across industries including SaaS, fintech, and professional services. She has also held senior leadership roles at BRIDGE Energy Group, Cymfony, and Thomson Reuters."I'm excited to join The Brooks Group at a time when companies are rethinking how they develop and enable sales teams,” said Martinek. “The company’s strong reputation, deep client relationships, and forward-looking approach to product innovation create a unique opportunity to drive meaningful impact for customers and accelerate growth.”Martinek holds an MBA from Babson College and a BS in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire. She has served in board and advisory roles with nonprofit and local government organizations focused on education, youth development, and community planning.About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is a leading sales training and development company dedicated to helping organizations build high-performing sales teams. Through research-backed methodologies and customized training programs, The Brooks Group partners with clients to close skill gaps, drive revenue growth, and deliver measurable business results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our proven sales training and development programs, assessments, and reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ ###

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