Concierge Auctions Names Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates to Esteemed Agent Advisory Board

Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates

Top Western ranch and luxury land broker joins think tank of real estate leaders redefining the future of high-end property sales

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the appointment of Billy Long to its esteemed Agent Advisory Board, joining a prestigious network of the industry's most accomplished professionals. The Board serves as a strategic think tank for the firm's evolving agent partnerships, auction platform innovations, and luxury marketing strategies.

"Concierge Auctions has built an unrivaled platform for reaching global luxury buyers and elevating marketing for truly one-of-a-kind properties in a defined and accelerated period of time," said Long. "Having partnered with the team on many notable sales for the past 13-plus years, I've seen firsthand how their process delivers strong outcomes for premier ranch and recreational properties across diverse western markets. Joining this accomplished board is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing my expertise in ranch properties to a platform that's redefining how high-end real estate is bought and sold."

A veteran of the ranch and luxury land market for over 30 years, Long is the Founder & Managing Partner of Ranch Marketing Associates (RMA), a leading brokerage firm specializing in the marketing and sale of farm, ranch, recreational, and premier investment properties across the American West. Licensed in Colorado, Wyoming, and California, Long is known for his deep knowledge of the western lifestyle, from livestock and farm production to water rights and land values. He began his real estate career in Beverly Hills as Director of Ranches for an entertainment-based real estate firm, later founding Mason & Morse Ranch Company in Aspen, Colorado, before co-founding RMA in 2004. His experience spans the full spectrum of ranch transactions, serving clients ranging from local ranchers to international business executives.

"Billy's deep roots in the western ranch and luxury land market, combined with three decades of brokerage expertise, make him an invaluable voice on our Agent Advisory Board," said Chad Roffers, Co-Founder & CEO of Concierge Auctions. "Purchasing farm and ranch properties requires special knowledge, and Billy brings exactly that. Knowledgeable in all aspects of ranch transactions, his understanding of the territory and insights will help us expand our reach into the ranch and recreational property sector and strengthen our partnerships with high-end agents across the country."

Long has a proven track record with Concierge Auctions, having partnered on multiple high-profile transactions across the Western United States. Notable sales include the over 3,800-acre Horseshoe Ranch in Wyoming for $10.976 million; the 14,400-acre historic 121 Hollister Ranch, located in one of the most coveted and sought-after coastal areas in California near Santa Barbara, for $7.98 million; the 530-acre Inyanga Ranch in the Aspen area of Colorado; and the 3,688-acre Flying Horse Ranch in Colorado, among others. His results demonstrate a command of the auction platform and a consistent ability to deliver strong outcomes for premier ranch and recreational properties across diverse western markets.

Long joins a powerhouse collective of industry leaders on Concierge Auctions' Agent Advisory Board, including Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker; Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty; Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage; Frank Aazami of Compass; Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Forbes Global Properties; Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers; Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates; Brad Hermes of Compass; John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Forbes Global Properties; John McMonigle of agentinc; Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company; Seth O'Byrne of Compass; and Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman.

"Our Agent Advisory Board plays a vital role in how we evolve as a company; these are the agents who are closest to the market and closest to the clients we serve," added Roffers. "Each member brings a distinct perspective and a proven track record in luxury real estate, and their guidance ensures we stay ahead in delivering an exceptional experience for agents and buyers alike."

Commanding an 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market, with over $5 billion in historic sales across 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, Concierge Auctions created and continues to dominate the category of auctioning properties valued above $10 million, and remains the only company successfully auctioning above $20 million, holding the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction: the California estate known as "The One," which sold for $141 million in 2022. With a database of nearly 1 billion proprietary contacts, Concierge Auctions delivers unmatched market exposure and time-certain results, while continuing to expand into specialty sectors including its recently launched divisions for the wine and vineyard, luxury condominium, developer, and private sales markets.

To learn more about Concierge Auctions, visit https://www.conciergeauctions.com/.

For more information about Billy Long, visit: https://www.rmabrokers.com/meet-our-brokers/billy-long/.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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