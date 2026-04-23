Aethova Named a 2026 TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

Execution Intelligence platform recognized among Georgia's most innovative

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aethova , Inc. has been named one of the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies for 2026. The recognition highlights companies driving innovation and impact across Georgia's technology ecosystem.Aethova will exhibit at Booth T23 at the Georgia Technology Summit on April 30 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, where the Top 40 companies will be showcased alongside technology leaders, investors, and executives.A New Category: Execution Intelligence McKinsey estimates $4.4 trillion in annual transformation spend is at stake. BCG reports 75% of transformations fail to meet their goals."The gap between what organizations set out to do and what they actually deliver hasn't closed much in three decades," said Carlos Pimenta, CEO and Co-Founder of Aethova.Organizations assess constantly. But each assessment is owned by a different team, on a different timeline, and the findings never connect. The handoffs between them are where execution leaks. Aethova calls these execution gaps. Risk surfaces too late.Aethova built BRIDGE , an Execution Intelligence platform that reads the signals those assessments generate and turns them into sequenced plans before risk hits the bottom line. BRIDGE treats the methodologies organizations already use as sensors inside the execution loop."Methodologies tell you that problems exist. BRIDGE recommends what to do about them. We call that Execution Intelligence," said Pimenta.BRIDGE generates improvement plans from assessment data in under 10 minutes, at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional methods. A team of specialized AI agents reads the signals in parallel, surfacing patterns across methodologies that no single assessment could see alone, with human review at every stage.Each methodology added widens the signal set and compounds the intelligence.Aethova detailed the category thesis in the launch issue of its newsletter, "Where Execution Leaks," available on LinkedIn.From Periodic Assessment to Ongoing Visibility"Dashboards tell you what already happened. They don't tell you what's about to go wrong," said Kim Siler, COO and Co-Founder of Aethova. "Execution leaks in the handoffs no system monitors. BRIDGE turns that fragmentation into a sequenced playbook with owners, timing, and ROI. In days, not months."Early Validation and Market ActivityAethova has completed early validation across multiple dimensions:17+ platform demonstrations to date with consulting, enterprise, and mid-market organizationsSigned methodology partnership with The Transformation Guild, whose Four Currents methodology has been validated across 5,386 respondentsActive pilot onboarding with consulting and mid-market partnersFive-member advisory board with Fortune 100 operating experience across transformation, cybersecurity, identity, go-to-market, and brandThe platform also supports partner-contributed methodologies, enabling consulting firms to run their proprietary assessments on BRIDGE.What's NextAethova and The Transformation Guild will co-present "Aligned or Adrift? Why Most Marketing Transformations Fail & How to Fix It" at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) MarTech Committee Meeting on May 21, featuring Tom Daly (The Transformation Guild) and Kim Siler (Aethova).Aethova's vision is to make strategy execution predictable, repeatable, and successful for every organization.About AethovaAethova, Inc. is an Atlanta-area enterprise technology company behind BRIDGE, an Execution Intelligence platform that helps organizations act on execution risk before it affects outcomes. BRIDGE connects fragmented signals into a clearer view of performance, risk, and response. Learn more at www.aethova.com Media Contact: Carlos Pimenta CEO and Co-Founder, Aethova, Inc. cpimenta@aethova.com www.aethova.com

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