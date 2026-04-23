MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT GRAND GALVEZ IS A FAMILY EXPERIENCE ON GALVESTON’S GULF

Grand Galvez, also known as Queen of The Gulf is the perfect Valentine’s Day getaway A hand-carved Grand Galvez ice sculpture with bountiful fresh seafood . Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez, who was born in London, England brings his native knowledge of British High Tea to Grand Galvez

A Culinary Celebration from Monarch Restaurant Honoring Mom on May 10

Grand Galvez believes Mother’s Day is one of the most meaningful celebrations of the year. The hotel’s setting and the cuisine from Monarch will create a memorable day for the women we honor.” — Darryl Hill, general manager, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- his Mother’s Day, May 10, the the historic Grand Galvez invites guests to celebrate with a Sunday brunch experience that blends a culinary spread from Monarch restaurant designed to honor the occasion.

Set within the hotel’s newly designed golden Grand Ballroom overlooking the Gulf, the Mother’s Day Brunch is created by the culinary team from Monarch restaurant and offers a curated buffet showcasing a wide array of offerings—from fresh seafood and chef-driven carving stations to seasonal brunch favorites and delicious desserts.

Guests will enjoy a selection of chilled seafood, including shrimp and other coastal specialties, alongside prepared salads, house-made sides, and an array of breakfast classics. Carving stations will feature premium cuts, prepared to order, while hot entrées showcase both regional flavors and brunch staples.

The experience continues with a display of pastries, sweets, and confections.. A curated beverage experience, including sparkling options and specialty selections, complements the menu and the festive atmosphere. To celebrate this special day, each mother attending will receive a treat box, compliments of Grand Galvez.

“Mother’s Day is one of the most meaningful celebrations of the year, and at Grand Galvez, we believe it should be marked with an experience that feels truly special,” said Darryl Hill, general manager, Grand Galvez. “From the setting to the cuisine from Monarch to the service, every detail is designed to create a memorable and elegant day for families and the women we honor.”

EVENT DETAILS

• Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

• Seating: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Pricing: $129.99 adults | $39.99 children (6–12) | Under 6 complimentary

• Reservations: (409) 765-7721

• Attire: Please note that in deference to all guests, visitors are asked to adhere to a dress code: no shorts, t-shirts, hats, or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sports coats.

• Note: The weekly Grand Galvez Sunday Brunch takes place each Sunday

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