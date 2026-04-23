Art of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery Opens in Downtown Paso Robles

Art of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery Logo

Innovative Concept Combines Estate Wine Tasting, Curated Fine Art, Events and Live Entertainment

Wine and art both begin with vision, craftsmanship, and passion. Bringing these worlds together in Paso Robles is a dream realized, and we love sharing it with everyone who walks through our doors.” — Gary Carmody Conway

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery is now open in Downtown Paso Robles , offering an entirely new hospitality experience where estate wines, curated art exhibitions, live entertainment, and hands-on creativity come together under one roof. Located at 840 13th Street, Suite A—on the corner of 13th and Pine—the vibrant 1,500-square-foot venue welcomes guests Wednesday through Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with extended hours for live music, open mic nights, and other special events. Tuesdays are available by appointment. The destination winery art gallery features Carmody McKnight Wines , the Gary Conway Art Gallery, live music performances , open mic nights, painting and craft kits, creative games, and art available for purchase from acclaimed local, national, and international artists.The innovative “Tasting Gallery” concept transforms the traditional tasting room into a relaxed cultural gathering place with stylish table and couch seating, an inviting wine tasting bar, and rotating fine art presentations designed to inspire conversation and connection. Taste wine while experiencing an art gallery—showcasing everything from paintings to wearable art to sculpture.“Art of the Vineyard was created to offer something truly different for Paso Robles visitors and locals alike—a place where people can enjoy exceptional wines while being surrounded by creativity and community,” said Mark Elterman, General Manager. “We wanted to build a destination that feels welcoming, memorable, and alive with energy.”Collectors and wine enthusiasts can also join the Collectors Club, which features wine shipments of Carmody McKnight Wines adorned with Fine Art Labels, along with access to limited-edition prints and original works created by Gary Conway and other featured artists.“Our tasting gallery offers a comfortable setting for artists and guests to connect while discovering remarkable works they might not otherwise encounter,” said Gina Grieb, Curator & Gallery Manager. “It’s a unique and approachable way to experience fine art while sipping wine or a zero-proof cocktail—featuring hands-on experiences like artist-led workshops, casual, walk-in beginner-friendly sip-and-paint sessions, live music, open mic, and rotating art exhibits.”With its unique combination of tasting room sophistication and gallery-style ambiance, Art of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery is poised to become one of Downtown Paso Robles’ most distinctive destinations.About Art of the Vineyard Tasting GalleryArt of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery is a one-of-a-kind Downtown Paso Robles venue combining premium wine tasting, fine art exhibitions, live entertainment, creative experiences, and community gatherings. Located at 840 13th Street, Suite A, the gallery showcases Carmody McKnight Wines and artwork from acclaimed local, national, and international artists.About Carmody McKnight WinesCarmody McKnight Wines is a pioneering West Paso Robles-based winery owned by Gary Carmody Conway and Marian McKnight Conway. Originating from the legendary volcanic vineyard planted in the Adelaida District in the 80’s, the family winery crafts premium wines that celebrate artistry, craftsmanship, and the spirit of California wine country. Known for distinctive Fine Art Labels and collector-focused experiences, the brand unites exceptional winemaking with visual creativity.About Gary Carmody ConwayGary Carmody Conway is an accomplished artist, icon TV actor and creative visionary whose original works and limited-edition prints are featured at Art of the Vineyard Tasting Gallery. His best-selling biography Art of the Vineyard, published in 1995 by Journey Editions, is an odyssey covering the trials and tribulations of a man on a quest to rediscover the land, and “the farmer within.” His passion for storytelling through art and design is central to the tasting gallery’s mission of blending culture, creativity, and hospitality.“Wine and art both begin with vision, craftsmanship, and passion,” said Gary Carmody Conway. “Bringing these worlds together in Paso Robles is a dream realized, and we love sharing it with everyone who walks through our doors.”

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