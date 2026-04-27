FixMold Expands Mold Removal Services to Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach

Mold Removal Services Mold Remediation Mold Contractors

FixMold announces expanded mold removal, abatement, and inspection services across Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach for homes and businesses.

Expanding into Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach means more South Florida families can access the FixMold standard of care we've delivered for over 30 years.” — Abe Katz, CEO, FixMold

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, a trusted name in mold inspection, removal, and remediation, proudly announces the expansion of its services into Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach. Known for delivering exceptional mold removal services with professionalism, FixMold now offers even more South Florida residents and businesses access to its industry-leading solutions.Mold issues have become more common in areas like Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach, largely due to the tropical climate and heavy rainfall that create the perfect conditions for mold growth. As these areas grow, so does the need for high-quality mold inspections, removal, and remediation services. FixMold is proud to meet this need with expert mold services designed to protect property and health.Why FixMold Stands Out in Mold Remediation Mold is not only an unsightly problem—it can also pose serious health risks. Mold, especially the toxic black mold variety, can trigger respiratory problems, allergies, and long-term damage to the property. FixMold’s team of licensed experts offers the full range of services needed to address mold issues comprehensively and safely:Mold Inspections: FixMold uses advanced equipment such as infrared cameras and moisture meters to detect mold in hidden areas like walls, ceilings, and floors. A detailed inspection ensures all affected areas are identified and treated.Mold Testing: Accurate mold testing is crucial when mold growth is suspected but not immediately visible. FixMold’s certified professionals take air and surface samples for laboratory testing, ensuring precise identification of mold types.Mold Removal and Remediation: From initial detection to complete removal, FixMold ensures that mold is safely eradicated and that the property is restored to a safe condition. Their remediation strategies are designed to prevent future mold growth.Black Mold Removal: Toxic black mold requires specialized removal techniques. FixMold’s team is trained to handle black mold and restore affected properties to their original, safe condition.Expanding Service Areas: Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami BeachFixMold’s expansion into Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach reflects the company’s commitment to bringing its trusted mold services to more communities. These areas are particularly vulnerable to mold growth due to the region’s humidity and seasonal rainfall. FixMold’s expansion ensures that property owners can now access professional services to detect and address mold problems before they worsen.Miami Lakes Mold Removal: The lush vegetation and humidity in Miami Lakes often contribute to water damage, creating perfect conditions for mold. FixMold offers quick, effective mold removal to ensure homes and businesses remain healthy.Miami Gardens Mold Remediation: In Miami Gardens, heavy rainfall combined with high humidity leads to widespread moisture issues that fuel mold growth. FixMold’s remediation services remove mold and restore affected areas quickly and effectively.North Miami Beach Mold Inspections: North Miami Beach sees a large number of homes and businesses that are at risk of mold contamination due to water damage. FixMold offers thorough mold inspections to detect and treat the problem before it worsens.The FixMold Difference: Expertise and TechnologyFixMold stands out from the competition due to its combination of licensed expertise and cutting-edge mold detection and removal technology. Here’s why property owners in Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach turn to FixMold for their mold issues:Licensed and Certified Professionals: FixMold employs a team of certified mold experts who adhere to the highest industry standards. The team is fully licensed, ensuring that every mold inspection, removal, and remediation project meets safety and regulatory guidelines.Advanced Mold Detection Technology: FixMold uses the latest technology to detect mold, even in hard-to-reach areas. Infrared cameras, moisture meters, and other specialized equipment ensure that mold is thoroughly detected and removed.Comprehensive Mold Remediation Services: FixMold doesn’t just remove visible mold; their comprehensive services address the root cause of mold growth, ensuring that homes and businesses remain mold-free long after the job is done.Safe and Health-Conscious Techniques: The company uses industry-approved, safe mold removal techniques that protect both the property and the health of the individuals in it.Customer Testimonials and Community TrustFixMold has earned an excellent reputation across South Florida for its professionalism, thoroughness, and attention to customer service. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on platforms such as Google, Facebook, Thumbtack, and the BBB, the company has established itself as the go-to choice for mold removal in Miami and beyond.What sets FixMold apart is its commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Their team is highly responsive and dedicated to offering personalized service that meets the unique needs of every client. Furthermore, FixMold is trusted by local physicians and insurance professionals, confirming that the company’s remediation services meet health-based standards and are effective at preventing future mold growth.“We are incredibly proud of the trust we’ve earned in the community,” said [Name], CEO of FixMold. “Our goal is to not only address mold issues but to do so in a way that creates lasting, positive impacts for homeowners, businesses, and health-conscious families.”About FixMoldFixMold is South Florida’s leading mold inspection, removal, and remediation company, proudly serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties. Founded by the Katz family, FixMold brings over 30 years of industry experience from both New York and Florida. The company is renowned for its licensed expertise, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to high-quality mold remediation services.With over 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, Thumbtack, and the BBB, FixMold has earned the trust of homeowners, commercial property managers, marine vessel owners, and insurance professionals. Local physicians also recommend FixMold, ensuring the company’s remediation strategies meet health-based standards and protect the well-being of their clients.For more information about FixMold’s services in Miami-Dade County and surrounding areas, contact us at (954) 280-3229 or visit fixmold.com.

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