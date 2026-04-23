Nathaniel Neketa Convicted of Assault in the Second Degree for Strangulation

April 17, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) â€“ An Anchorage jury convicted Nathaniel Neketa, 40, of Assault in the Second Degree for strangling and beating his girlfriend in Oct. 2023.

The entire assault lasted over 30 minutes and included multiple instances of strangulation. The victim suffered pain and bruising on her body for almost six months after the incident. Neketa had strangled her two times prior to the Oct. incident. Neketa was also convicted of two counts of Assault in the Third Degree and two counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree. Neketa was acquitted of Assault in the First Degree. At the time of the incident, Neketa was on probation for prior convictions of Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2026, in front of Superior Court Judge Ramgren. Neketa faces a potential sentence of six to ten years for the highest convicted offense.

This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Croft, and supported by paralegals, Amanda Runyan and Daira Pico.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Croft at (907) 269-6300 or kelsey.croft@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.