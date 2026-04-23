Lider Electric Launches Advanced USB and Blank Face GFCI Solutions for Modern Electrical Safety

Lider Electric LU-GF42AC USB GFCI and LR20-GFB Blank Face GFCI Lider Electric USB GFCI vs Conventional USB GFCIs Lider Electric Blank GFCI vs Conventional Blank GFCIs

Advanced protection with integrated USB charging, blank face design, 0.025-second response time, and intelligent self-testing technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric today announced the launch of its latest safety solutions: the LU-GF42AC 15A USB GFCI Receptacle and the LR20-GFB 20A Blank Face GFCI. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern residential and commercial environments, these devices combine industrial-grade ground fault protection with specialized functionality for high-speed charging and dedicated circuit safety.In a market where standard GFCIs often lack compatibility with modern electronics or are prone to nuisance tripping, Lider Electric stands out by integrating intelligent power delivery with enhanced stability. These new models feature Advanced Anti-Interference Technology that filters electrical noise (EMI), ensuring the device trips only when a genuine hazard is detected—whether powering a clutter-free kitchen charging station or protecting a dedicated equipment circuit.Meeting the Demand for Modern Power and Professional SafetyElectrical safety in 2026 requires more than basic interruption; it requires intelligent integration. Lider Electric addresses this by offering specialized form factors that serve specific professional and residential roles.The LU-GF42AC is a 15A Tamper-Resistant GFCI that incorporates both USB Type-A and Type-C ports with a powerful 4.2A total output. This allows for high-speed charging of modern devices directly at the safety outlet, eliminating the need for bulky adapters in moisture-prone areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Meanwhile, the LR20-GFB provides a 20A Blank Face solution, offering essential ground fault protection for downstream loads without an accessible face outlet, ideal for dedicated appliance circuits or areas where plug-in access must be restricted for safety.Key Features & Benefits- Instantaneous Fault Protection: Engineered with a rapid-response mechanism that interrupts power within 0.025 seconds of detecting a fault.- High-Speed USB Charging: The LU-GF42AC features dual Type-A and Type-C ports with 4.2A total output for efficient multi-device charging.- Professional Blank Face Design: The LR20-GFB provides 20A protection for dedicated circuits, preventing unauthorized device use while maintaining safety code compliance.- Intelligent Self-Monitoring: Built-in self-test functionality runs periodically to ensure the protection circuitry is operational, with an LED indicator for real-time status.- Installer-Centric Design: Equipped with Clamp-Type Back Terminals for faster, more secure wire connections using #14–#12 AWG copper wire.- Robust Durability: Constructed from high-impact-resistant thermoplastic to withstand the rigours of both residential and heavy-duty commercial environments.Technical Specifications- Rating: 15A (LU-GF42AC) or 20A (LR20-GFB) Options | 125VAC | 60Hz- USB Output: 4.2A (Combined)- Trip Level: 5mA (Class A)- Response Time: 0.025 seconds- Feed-Through Rating: 20A for downstream protection- Wire Support: #14–#12 AWG Copper- Certifications: UL Listed, complies with UL943 and UL498 standards- Warranty: 1-Year Limited WarrantyAvailabilityThe Lider Electric LU-GF42AC and LR20-GFB GFCI solutions are available for purchase. Customers can order directly via the LIDER Store or the official Amazon Listing Page

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