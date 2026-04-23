Houston Financial Advisor's First Book Hits #1 on Amazon with Voice-First System for AI Overwhelm

Digital Kaizen Book Cover Digital Kaizen at #1 Christopher Hensley

An intriguing, useful guide to clear thinking in our increasingly complex, AI-driven world. Pragmatic suggestions for improving your thinking processes — without guilt.” — Bill Bengen, Creator of the 4% Rule

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Hensley, RICP, CES™, a Houston-based financial advisor and host of the Money Matters podcast , announces his first book, Digital Kaizen : Voice-First Thinking and AI Systems for Continuous Improvement, has reached #1 in Business Office Skills on Amazon during its first week. The book achieved bestseller status with no paid advertising and no traditional publisher, earning a Hot New Release badge and five verified 5-star reviews within seven days.At a time when professionals struggle with AI tool fatigue and information overload, Hensley's book offers a counterintuitive solution: the answer is not more AI, but your own voice. Digital Kaizen presents a system for capturing unfiltered thoughts through voice recording, then using AI to surface insights when they matter most. The approach builds on Hensley's decades-long practice of carrying voice recorders."An intriguing, useful guide to clear thinking in our increasingly complex, AI-driven world – without guilt," says Bill Bengen, creator of the 4% Rule in retirement planning."I built this system because I needed it," says Hensley. "I was drowning in AI tools and losing my own thinking in the noise. Digital Kaizen is the book I wish I'd had five years ago."The book is available in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, with an audiobook edition coming soon. Hensley's son Aleister created the sound collage for the audiobook, bringing the author's lifelong passion for capturing sound full circle.Hensley developed the Digital Kaizen system while managing Houston First Financial Group , hosting over 330 podcast episodes, and serving clients in retirement planning. The method he shares is the same one he uses daily to maintain clarity and focus."This doesn't just help you do more – it helps you think better," notes Brian Thorp, CEO of Wealthtender, highlighting the book's emphasis on cognitive clarity over productivity hacks.NewInBooks calls Digital Kaizen "essential reading for professionals who want to grow and build lasting trust without losing their human edge," capturing the book's core message that technology should amplify human thinking, not replace it.About Christopher HensleyChristopher Hensley, RICP, CES™, is President and CEO of Houston First Financial Group, specializing in retirement planning for educators and healthcare professionals. He has hosted the Money Matters podcast since 2013, producing over 330 episodes. Hensley holds Series 7, 66, 9, and 10 licenses and earned his Retirement Income Certified Professionaldesignation from the American College of Financial Services. He served as President of the Houston Midtown Chapter of the Society for Financial Awareness from 2008 to 2015. Learn more at MoneyMattersPodcast.com.Media Contact:Christopher HensleyHouston First Financial Group713-804-5886Christopher.Hensley@cambridgesecure.comBook Availability:Digital Kaizen is available now on Amazon at https://a.co/d/0ihi9Y9F

Digital Kaizen — Voice-First Thinking with Author Christopher Hensley

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