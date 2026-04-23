Dr. Nader Javadi Selected as Top Hematologist and Oncologist of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Nader Javadi at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nader Javadi , M.D., Founder and Director of Hope Health Center, was recently selected by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Hematologist and Oncologist of the Year for 2026.Being selected as an award recipient by IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earns this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, states, "Choosing Dr. Javadi for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is wise, caring, compassionate, and well-versed in the most innovative and advanced medical practices. Dr. Javadi is a heroic figure to both his patients and amongst his colleagues for his deep understanding of oncology. IAOTP will continue to award Dr. Javadi for his accomplishments and for his status as a renowned Doctor.Dr. Javadi is an exemplary figure in his field and has dedicated more than 2 decades to Hematology and Oncology. He is a leading expert within those fields, and his areas of expertise include cancers of the prostate, ovaries, lung, liver, and colon. Dr. Javadi is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success and advancement throughout his entire career.Dr. Javadi is the founder of the Hope Health Center, an independent private Oncology center located in Calabasas, CA. The center's mission is to provide cancer patients with "Precision Oncology" treatment. This is achieved through "next-generation gene sequencing" to conduct comprehensive genetic analyses of tumor samples. This method is a highly advanced tool in the field, offering personalized therapies for individuals.He has an impressive background, including prior roles as a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of California - Irvine. Over the past 25 years, he has been actively involved in various clinical trials. Additionally, he served as the Chairman of the Cancer Committee at Riverside Cancer Foundation in Riverside, California.Dr. Javadi, a philanthropist and humanitarian, recently founded the Hope Foundation of California, a non-profit organization. The organization's primary objective is to assist cancer patients who are unable to cover the costs of their treatment. The organization is truly one-of-a-kind, having successfully hosted its inaugural fundraising event in October and already raising an impressive $300k.Before embarking on his career, Dr. Javadi completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic and pursued a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at St. Louis University Hospital.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Javadi has received awards and been recognized worldwide for his influence and commitment to Oncology. He is listed with Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member and has been recognized as one of the Leading Physicians of the World. He graced the front cover of TIP Magazine and was featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square. In 2022, he was awarded the IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2023, he was awarded as the Top Global Impact Healthcare Hero of the Year. He will be awarded for his current selection as Top Hematologist and Oncologist of the Year this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.Dr. Javadi has not only achieved great success in his career but has also made significant contributions as an author. His work has been published in prestigious journals such as Cancer Therapy and Oncology International Journal, The Wiley Online Library, and the College of Medicine, Phoenix. Dr. Javadi has shared his expertise on numerous National and international TV and radio stations, including NBC News, as well as several Persian and Armenian TV and radio stations.Dr. Javadi expresses his gratitude for the blessings he has received and his deep passion for assisting his patients. He believes that his journey is only just beginning. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he plans to successfully assist patients in their specialized treatments to help them heal from cancer.For more information on Dr. Nader Javadi, please visit: www.drnaderjavadi.com To view his Video Biography, please visit: https://youtu.be/xKWWhPcEwBs About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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