NEFT Vodka Supports Heal the Bay Through Earth Month Coastal Clean-Up Efforts & Donations

NEFT Vodka is supporting coastal and watershed conservation nonprofit Heal the Bay this Earth Month through volunteer participation and fundraising tied to its sustainable cocktail program NEFT Vodka is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the award-winning two-ingredient vodka known for its eco-conscious barrel packaging, is supporting coastal and watershed conservation nonprofit Heal the Bay this Earth Month through volunteer participation and fundraising tied to its sustainable cocktail program—helping protect coastal waters, local watersheds, and the ecosystems beyond.The effort started at Heal the Bay’s annual “Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup” this past weekend at the iconic Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, where thousands of volunteers come together each year to help remove waste and restore one of the most heavily used stretches of coastline in California.In addition to participating in the cleanup, NEFT Vodka is directing ongoing support to Heal the Bay throughout Earth Month through its sustainability-driven, single-use plastic-free event. A portion of proceeds from NEFT cocktails served will go directly toward the organization’s work to protect Southern California’s coastline, improve water quality, and reduce plastic pollution across marine environments.“You don’t have to be a scientist or a policymaker to make a meaningful impact, you just have to start where you are,” said Emily Parker, Senior Marine Scientist at Heal the Bay. “That’s why it’s so exciting to be part of a single-use plastic–free event hosted by NEFT Vodka that will bring together influential changemakers in support of our precious coastal waters. It’s proof that better choices add up, and that protecting our ocean can start anywhere, especially coming together to raise a reusable glass for the Earth.”The initiative sits within NEFT Vodka’s broader Earth Day and sustainability commitments across global markets, reinforcing a long-term focus on reducing environmental impact across packaging, production, and consumption touchpoints. Built around its lightweight, fully recyclable barrel packaging, NEFT continues to prioritize reducing waste at source while aligning its on-the-ground community engagement with measurable environmental outcomes.“Sustainability for us starts with packaging, but it can’t end there,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO, NEFT Vodka. “Supporting Heal the Bay during one of its largest volunteer moments of the year allows us to connect our Earth Month efforts to real, measurable impact, on the ground and along the coastline.”For more information about NEFT Vodka, visit: www.neftvodka.com About NEFT VodkaNEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.