Tampa Named #1 City in America to Start a Business

Opus Virtual Offices gives Tampa entrepreneurs a prestigious business address in the heart of the city for only $99 per month.

We have always believed in Tampa's potential, and WalletHub's ranking confirms what we see every day. Entrepreneurs in this city are hungry to grow.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa has been named the #1 best large city in the United States to start a business, and Opus Virtual Offices is already there. With a prestigious downtown business address in the heart of Tampa, Opus gives entrepreneurs everything they need to launch in the country's top startup city for only $99 per month.According to personal finance company WalletHub , which evaluated 100 cities across three key categories, Tampa earned top marks in business environment, access to resources, and overall business costs. The city stood out for its low corporate tax rate, high number of investors per capita, and one of the strongest Entrepreneurial Activity Index scores in the country.Opus Virtual Offices gives entrepreneurs immediate access to Tampa's thriving business environment without the overhead of traditional office space. For $99 per month, clients seeking a virtual office in Tampa receive a prestigious office location at Truist Place, professional mail receipt, live call answering, personalized call transferring, and a dedicated business phone number."We have always believed in Tampa's potential, and WalletHub's ranking confirms what we see every day. Entrepreneurs in this city are hungry to grow, and Opus is here to make sure they have everything they need to succeed," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices.

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