Amorphous Studio Debuts 'The Arcadian Sanctuary' Primary Suite at 61st Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Photography by David Zimmerman

The Primary Suite is a space shaped by nature, material, and narrative designed to embody a sense of independence, permanence, and quiet confidence.” — Architecturally trained designer and founder Ronnie Gor

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Los Angeles–based architectural design firm Amorphous Studio makes its debut at the 61st Pasadena Showcase House of Design with “The Arcadian Sanctuary.” Led by founder and LEED-certified designer Ronnie Gor, Amorphous Studio reimagines the historic Baldwin Estate’s Primary Suite into a layered sanctuary that deftly balances luxury and architecture with nature and authenticity.

Drawing on the home’s Craftsman roots and early 20th-century Czech and Viennese design, this space is calm, immersive, and deeply personal. Guests enter into a rich and layered environment, where verdant green walls and a luminous gold ceiling create a warm enclosure. The base of the room is Dunn-Edwards’ “Midnight Garden.” The brand’s 2026 color of the year, this deep, atmospheric tone reflects the estate’s expansive and lush landscape, surrounded by mature trees, vegetation, and lively birds. Historic bird fountains on the grounds date back to the property’s creation in 1907.

This motif is brought inside, as well, where silk Gracie wallpaper wears hand-painted birds in flight and splashing in the bog. Meticulously tailored window treatments also depict a lively scene of flora and fauna. “This relationship between nature and design is carried throughout the suite, where color, material, and motif are used to represent life, movement, and quiet expression,” offers Gor, who juxtaposed these nods to the outdoors with luxurious architectural elements. Green and gold hues offer a unifying thread.

To further reinforce this sense of place, works of art by California-based artists lend authenticity while complementing the larger narrative. Along with carefully curated objects, books, and accessories, the space feels collected rather than staged.

Glass, as seen in the bedroom lighting by Visual Comfort and bathroom’s reflective surfaces, subtly echo Clara Baldwin’s affinity for jewelry and diamonds while bringing in dynamic and shifting light. The bathroom’s elevated materiality continues with the use of unlacquered brass fittings by Sherle Wagner and Calacatta Gold marble.

The closet, meanwhile, shifts into a softer and more intimate environment, complete with mauve walls and ceilings for a feminine touch. A large turquoise upholstered seating area speaks to the luxury of a 20th-century dressing room, while light wood and glass cabinetry introduces clarity and modernity. A custom wardrobe by California Closets is worthy of Clara’s decadent gowns.

Throughout the space, opulent design is softened for relaxed, California living. The gold ceiling offers the feeling of sleeping in a palace, paired with upholstered furniture, a feminine rug, and whimsical window treatments. In the bathroom, Sherle Wagner fittings add an Art Deco touch of luxury and craftsmanship, while the patterned ceiling, green vanity, and view to the grounds let nature inside.

Leading vendors pave the way in both design innovation and craftsmanship, including plumbing fixtures by Toto, tile by Mission Tile West and Dulcet, Visual Comfort lighting, Weirdoh Birds wallcoverings (bathroom), and Corston electrical accessories.

“The Primary Suite reflects a balance between history and modernity, expression and restraint,” Gor says. “It is a space shaped by nature, material, and narrative — designed to feel both grounded and elevated, and to embody a sense of independence, permanence, and quiet confidence.”

Guided tours run from April 19–May 17, 2026. Proceeds benefit Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer nonprofit that has supported local music and arts programs since 1948. Tickets are on sale now at https://pasadenashowcase.org/tickets/.

For imagery of The Primary Suite, contact Shaun@shaunthompsonpr.com. High resolution images are available upon request. For more information about Amorphous Studio and to view their complete portfolio and current projects, visit amorphousstudio.net and @amorphous_studio.

About Amorphous Studio

Uniting architectural vision with the practical intelligence of construction, Amorphous Studio guides and builds complex projects from concept through completion. Led by founder and principal designer Ronnie Gor, the firm’s work is shaped by a deep understanding of how homes are built — reducing uncertainty, streamlining decisions, and ensuring every idea is both refined and achievable. As a LEED-certified professional and licensed general contractor, Gor boasts an impressive resume including a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from a leading university in Ahmedabad, India. This rare blend of architectural training and hands-on construction expertise serves to create a design-build experience that is seamless, sustainability driven, and balances performance with elevated living in equal measure.

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