Clarios wins BCI’s 2026 Amplify Award for Product Marketing

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. The BCI Amplify Award recognizes highly effective and top-rated campaigns, programs or communications that serve to inform, educate and promote the battery industry.

Autobatteries.com relaunched as consumer education resource

As the battery industry continues to innovate and evolve, forward-thinking approaches to marketing efforts are an important way to empower consumers through education.” — Roger Miksad, President and Executive Director of BCI

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarios has won the 2026 Amplify Award for Product Marketing from Battery Council International (BCI) for its educational Autobatteries.com website.Autobatteries.com is a consumer education platform designed by Clarios to help drivers understand car batteries in a clear, practical, and unbiased way. The website’s purpose is to provide reliable information, tools, and guidance so consumers can better understand their vehicles, recognize battery issues early, and make informed decisions with confidence.The AutoBatteries.com website was recently rebuilt and optimized as part of a coordinated, education-first campaign. This included pairing the redesigned website with a brand-new social media presence, including Facebook and Instagram, to create an education-first ecosystem geared primarily toward consumers.“As the battery industry continues to innovate and evolve, forward-thinking approaches to marketing efforts are an important way to empower consumers through education,” said Roger Miksad, President and Executive Director of BCI. “This tremendous digital marketing campaign from Clarios helps make sense of an increasingly complex marketplace for automotive batteries.”"Clarios is honored to receive the Amplify Award for Autobatteries.com,” said Cecily Cappaert, US/Canada Aftermarket Marketing Specialist with Clarios. “This recognition reinforces our belief that education is one of the most powerful tools in marketing. By helping drivers better understand their vehicles and battery needs, we’re able to build trust, create more confident consumers, and ultimately support better outcomes across the industry."A panel of judges reviewed Amplify Award product marketing entries and ranked them on four criteria: innovation, uniqueness, clarity, and design aesthetic.Founded in 2022, Battery Council International annually presents the BCI Amplify Awards in recognition of a highly effective and top-rated internal or external campaign, program or communication that serves to inform, educate and promote battery products, components, services or the industry as a whole.About Battery Council InternationalBattery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry. Founded in 1924, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety, and science. BCI unites stakeholders across the battery industry to promote education, science, and advocacy efforts to support the next generation of energy storage solutions. Learn more at https://batterycouncil.org About ClariosClarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Its batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, Clarios brings deep expertise to its Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. Clarios answers to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across the industry. It works to ensure 100% of Clarios products sold are recyclable, and it recycles 8,000 batteries an hour in its network.

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