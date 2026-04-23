HIP Video Promo Presents: Ozzie D. premieres new music video "Step Up'" on VENTS Magazine

Ozzie D. Draws From a Lifetime of Hard-Won Wisdom on Defiant New Single "Step Up"

TROY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perseverance, care, and compassion have long been the cornerstones of everything singer-songwriter Ozzie D. creates, a truth that has held steady throughout her lifetime. Her talent as a wordsmith emerged early, when at just 12 years old, her first-ever poem, “Salt & Pepper,” was anonymously published in a children’s poetry compilation. From that moment on, writing became both an outlet and a lifelong passion.

As a person with ASD, formerly referred to as Asperger’s syndrome, Ozzie D. experiences the world through a heightened sensitivity to energy and emotion. Though she was only diagnosed 15 years ago, she’s always considered this intuition as a strength, channeling her empathy into a prolific career as a children’s book author and illustrator. Her creations include The Adventures of Frog Man, an expanding series of 44 stories with about 80 more to come, and The World of Fuzzwald & Friends, a whimsical picture book about overcoming procrastination through friendship and adventure. Having experienced the highs and lows of what feels like thirty lifetimes, she draws deeply from the experiences that have fundamentally shaped her beliefs and character, speaking her truth and championing the power of peace and harmony. Today, she goes even deeper, exploring a formative relationship that may have tested her, but did not defeat her.

One’s first love can be all-consuming—often beautiful, but blinding. When Ozzie fell for “the boy next door,” she had no idea they would soon “wind up in such a mess.” Sensing he isn’t being truthful or treating her right, she reaches a breaking point. The blues-laden, sing-along chorus in “Step Up” captures the buzzing adrenaline of stepping up to the plate, bat slung over the shoulder, eyes locked on the pitcher, as the ball whizzes by. Ozzie makes her stance clear: this is his chance to turn things around, but it won’t last forever. A steady rock beat and rubbery bassline underscore the enormity of the moment—this is where she decides whether to stay or go. In the end, he can’t hit a home run or “eliminate that hate,” and her heart is shattered into pieces. Still, a sliver of hope peeks through the cracks. Ozzie D. stands tall, letting her voice ring out and choosing to rely on herself despite the hurt she’s endured. “Now I’m stronger, and I’ll survive,” she declares. If she can do it, listeners can pick themselves up, brush themselves off, and move forward, too.



Every relationship has moments of fluctuation; sometimes it’s all uncontainable laughter, bright eyes, and wide grins, and other times a suffocating static hangs in the air, sparking fiery encounters, hollow stares, and terse conversation. The couples featured in the “Step Up” lyric video, created in collaboration with HIP Video Productions, are everyday people like Ozzie and her former partner—and that’s entirely by design. While she hopes viewers won’t see themselves in these lovers, she knows many will. For those who understand her struggle all too well, the visual offers a chance to sing along and claim the words as their own, a reminder that they are not alone and that they deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and kindness. Those unwilling to “Step Up” should “run and hide,” because those like Ozzie know best, sheer strength often rises in the wake of heartbreak.

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