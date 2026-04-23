SMALL GIANTS COMMUNITY HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2026 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Small Giants Leadership Academy

Award recognizes a growing leadership program equipping the next generation of leaders

Developing the next generation of leaders is critical for the long-term success of small and mid-sized businesses.” — Jean Moncrieff

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Giants Community’s Leadership Academy was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the “Conferences & Meetings - Educational Event” category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. The Small Giants Community was nominated in the “Conferences & Meetings - Educational Event” category for their Leadership Academy program.

Leadership Academy is a cohort-based leadership development program geared towards emerging leaders within purpose-driven, small-to-medium sized organizations. Participants engage in both virtual and in-person experiences over the course of several months, with the goal of strengthening their leadership skills, confidence, and knowledge of the Small Giants philosophies. Not only that, but graduates walk away with a tight-knit community of fellow values-driven leaders that they can look to for support along their leadership journey.

One judge wrote about Leadership Academy: “A genuine, values-driven program with real staying power — 173 graduates across seven classes since 2018 is meaningful continuity, and the rooting in the Small Giants philosophy gives it a distinctive point of view. The blended design is thoughtful: virtual cohort learning, peer buddy systems, mentor office hours, the Detroit Summit, and a graduation trip where participants visit Small Giants companies to see values-based leadership in practice — that last piece is a lovely, differentiated touch.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Jean Moncrieff, CEO of Small Giants Community, said: “Developing the next generation of leaders is critical for the long-term success of small and mid-sized businesses. The Leadership Academy was created to equip emerging leaders with the skills, mindset, and community they need to lead purpose-driven organizations into the future. We are honored to receive this award in recognition of that goal.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About The Small Giants Community

The Small Giants Community is an L3C organization whose purpose is to identify, connect, and develop purpose-driven business leaders. They do so through a combination of free and paid resources, events, and leadership development programs. Leaders and companies who identify as Small Giants vary in age, industry, and location; what ties them together is an emphasis on leading with values, heart, and intentional growth.

For more information, follow the Small Giants Community on LinkedIn, or visit smallgiants.org.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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