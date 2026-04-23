‘Health Lives Here’ Debuts During NFL Draft in Pittsburgh as NFL Alumni Health & Tollo Health Launch Wellness Initiative
Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson Leads National Health & Wellness Campaign Promoting Proactive Approach to Better Health
Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ:WGRX)
Through this collaboration, NFL Alumni Health and Tollo Health will support former players, their families, and local communities with critical health education, expert guidance, and accessible tools—serving as a front door to health optimization. The initiative is supported by Tollo Health’s expanding ecosystem, including partnerships with companies such as Wellgistics Pharmacy.
A key focus is addressing muscle loss and enhancing overall wellness through Forzet™, an innovative medical food breakthrough.
Leveraging the national spotlight of Draft Week, the initiative reinforces NFL Alumni Health’s mission: Caring for Our Own, Caring for Our Community, and Caring for Our Kids. Programming will combine grassroots community engagement with national media outreach, featuring former NFL players, public health leaders, and prevention experts.
“As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have a responsibility to use this moment to create lasting impact,” said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. “By bringing together trusted partners and proven solutions, we’re empowering players, families, and communities to take proactive steps toward better health.”
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health Lives Here — Community Activation
April 23, 2026 | Pittsburgh, PA
In partnership with Tollo Health and Forzet™, this citywide activation will feature the Health Lives Here City Tour, with stops at Market Square, the Strip District, Mt. Washington, and areas surrounding the NFL Draft Experience.
Event features include:
-Appearances by former NFL players and community leaders
-Live entertainment, including a local high school drum line
-Giveaways and educational resources
-The initiative will also introduce the upcoming Health Lives Here app, designed to integrate wearable data and leverage artificial intelligence to deliver personalized health insights.
To be notified when the app launches, visit: www.healthliveshere.ai
MEDIA & PARTNER ACTIVATIONS
Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will serve as lead ambassador during Draft Week, headlining media appearances and community engagement efforts to amplify the Health Lives Here campaign.
ABOUT NFL ALUMNI HEALTH
NFL Alumni Health provides trusted resources, programming, and partnerships to improve the health and wellness of former NFL players and their communities through education, prevention, and proactive care initiatives.
Follow: @nflalumnihealth
Learn more: nflalumnihealth.org
ABOUT TOLLO HEALTH
Tollo Health is a healthcare company focused on innovative solutions addressing muscle loss, metabolic health, and viral-related conditions. Its flagship product, Forzet™, is designed to support muscle health, particularly in individuals experiencing muscle loss associated with aging and GLP-1 weight loss therapies.
Tollo Health is also developing a consumer app designed to integrate telemedicine, health data, and wearable insights into a personalized health ecosystem, supported by strategic partnerships across the healthcare and pharmacy sectors, including Wellgistics Pharmacy.
For more information, visit: www.tollohealth.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Carolé Dacey-Young
NFL Alumni Health
cd.young.contractor@nflalumni.org
###
Sonia Robaina Maschmeier
SRM Communications, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.