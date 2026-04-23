‘Health Lives Here’ Debuts During NFL Draft in Pittsburgh as NFL Alumni Health & Tollo Health Launch Wellness Initiative

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson Leads National Health & Wellness Campaign Promoting Proactive Approach to Better Health

Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ:WGRX)

By bringing together trusted partners and proven initiatives, we’re helping players, families, and communities take proactive steps toward better health and safety.” — Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the NFL Draft brings national attention to Pittsburgh, NFL Alumni Health (NFLAH), in partnership with Tollo Health , is launching Health Lives Here—a new health initiative designed to deliver education, resources, and access to innovative wellness solutions. The program will officially roll out in the Southeast this summer, with a national pharmacy expansion planned for the fall.Through this collaboration, NFL Alumni Health and Tollo Health will support former players, their families, and local communities with critical health education, expert guidance, and accessible tools—serving as a front door to health optimization. The initiative is supported by Tollo Health’s expanding ecosystem, including partnerships with companies such as Wellgistics Pharmacy.A key focus is addressing muscle loss and enhancing overall wellness through Forzet™, an innovative medical food breakthrough.Leveraging the national spotlight of Draft Week, the initiative reinforces NFL Alumni Health’s mission: Caring for Our Own, Caring for Our Community, and Caring for Our Kids. Programming will combine grassroots community engagement with national media outreach, featuring former NFL players, public health leaders, and prevention experts.“As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have a responsibility to use this moment to create lasting impact,” said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. “By bringing together trusted partners and proven solutions, we’re empowering players, families, and communities to take proactive steps toward better health.”EVENT HIGHLIGHTSHealth Lives Here — Community ActivationApril 23, 2026 | Pittsburgh, PAIn partnership with Tollo Health and Forzet™, this citywide activation will feature the Health Lives Here City Tour, with stops at Market Square, the Strip District, Mt. Washington, and areas surrounding the NFL Draft Experience.Event features include:-Appearances by former NFL players and community leaders-Live entertainment, including a local high school drum line-Giveaways and educational resources-The initiative will also introduce the upcoming Health Lives Here app, designed to integrate wearable data and leverage artificial intelligence to deliver personalized health insights.To be notified when the app launches, visit: www.healthliveshere.ai MEDIA & PARTNER ACTIVATIONSPro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will serve as lead ambassador during Draft Week, headlining media appearances and community engagement efforts to amplify the Health Lives Here campaign.ABOUT NFL ALUMNI HEALTHNFL Alumni Health provides trusted resources, programming, and partnerships to improve the health and wellness of former NFL players and their communities through education, prevention, and proactive care initiatives.Follow: @nflalumnihealthLearn more: nflalumnihealth.orgABOUT TOLLO HEALTHTollo Health is a healthcare company focused on innovative solutions addressing muscle loss, metabolic health, and viral-related conditions. Its flagship product, Forzet™, is designed to support muscle health, particularly in individuals experiencing muscle loss associated with aging and GLP-1 weight loss therapies.Tollo Health is also developing a consumer app designed to integrate telemedicine, health data, and wearable insights into a personalized health ecosystem, supported by strategic partnerships across the healthcare and pharmacy sectors, including Wellgistics Pharmacy.For more information, visit: www.tollohealth.com MEDIA CONTACTCarolé Dacey-YoungNFL Alumni Healthcd.young.contractor@nflalumni.org###

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