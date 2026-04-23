Invest House Group Ltd Launches in London to Provide Structured Capital Management Services

Newly established Invest House Group Ltd begins operations in London, offering asset management, wealth management, and structured investment services.

Our focus is on building a firm where every decision is guided by structure, transparency, and long-term responsibility” — Angus Kennedy

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest House Group Ltd , an independent investment company registered in England and Wales, has officially commenced operations from its London office. The firm provides structured capital management services focused on disciplined allocation, portfolio oversight, and long-term investment planning for private and corporate clients.The company was established to address a growing demand among investors seeking a measured and transparent approach to capital management. In a market environment increasingly shaped by short-term volatility, reactive decision-making, and fragmented advisory relationships, many investors find themselves without a consistent framework for managing capital across economic cycles. Invest House Group Ltd was formed to fill that gap by offering a structured operating model built around accountability, defined processes, and long-term alignment with client objectives.The firm operates within clearly established governance frameworks designed to support informed oversight at every stage of the investment cycle. Rather than pursuing speculative returns or responding to short-term market movements, the company focuses on preserving value, maintaining portfolio discipline, and delivering outcomes that remain resilient across changing conditions. Every allocation decision is made within clearly defined risk parameters, investment mandates, and reporting structures that ensure both the firm and its clients maintain full visibility into how capital is being managed.Invest House Group Ltd offers services across four core areas. The first is asset management, where the firm manages portfolios within defined mandates supported by disciplined allocation frameworks and continuous review. Investment strategies are developed through rigorous research and ongoing market assessment, with each portfolio constructed to reflect the specific objectives, time horizons, and risk tolerances of the client. The firm conducts regular portfolio reviews and adjusts positioning in response to material changes in fundamentals rather than short-term price fluctuations.The second area is wealth management, providing individuals and families with organised planning, succession considerations, and coordinated financial arrangements designed to preserve capital and support measured growth over time. The firm works closely with clients to understand their broader financial circumstances, family structures, and long-term priorities. Planning may encompass intergenerational wealth transfer, governance arrangements for family assets, and coordination with external legal and tax advisors to ensure alignment across all aspects of a client's financial life.The third area is digital assets, where the firm offers structured access to emerging asset classes through a research-driven and risk-aware investment framework. Allocation decisions in this area are guided by portfolio suitability, governance considerations, and alignment with broader investment objectives. The firm prioritises measured exposure and avoids reactive positioning or unmanaged concentration risk, treating digital assets as one component within a diversified investment strategy rather than a standalone speculative opportunity.The fourth area is digital solutions, covering the operational infrastructure that supports efficient reporting, internal workflows, and consistent execution across the firm's activities. The firm maintains systems designed for reliability, clarity, and adaptability, ensuring that investment operations run smoothly as the business scales and client requirements evolve. This infrastructure supports real-time oversight, audit-ready documentation, and streamlined internal processes that reduce operational friction and support informed decision-making.In addition to its investment services, Invest House Group Ltd has announced an open position for a Client Coordination and Operations Support role. The firm is building a team around structured onboarding, clearly defined responsibilities, and a professional working environment that values organisation, attention to detail, and long-term development. The hiring effort reflects the company's intention to scale operations gradually and sustainably as its client base grows.Invest House Group Ltd operates from 128 City Road in London and is registered with Companies House under company number 17160756. The firm's activities fall under SIC codes 64301 and 64304, covering investment trust and open-ended investment company operations. All client communications are handled with discretion, professionalism, and strict confidentiality."Our focus is on building a firm where every decision is guided by structure, transparency, and long-term responsibility," said Angus Kennedy, CEO of Invest House Group Ltd.

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